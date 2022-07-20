Forecasters issue heat advisory, suggest ways to stay cool

National Weather Service Heat Advisories are becoming common place here in Robeson County, as well as many parts around the country. While summer heat is nothing new, forecasters are reminding residents to do what they can to avoid heat-related illnesses.

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” NWS forecasters stated in their Heat Advisory. “When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.”

Heat exhaustion or heat stroke happen when the body is not able to properly cool itself. Heat-related illnesses can cause damage to the brain and other vital organs. Heat-related illnesses can happen to anyone but children, older adults, outside workers and people with disabilities are at a higher risk.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments,” the advisory stated. “Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.”

You can prevent heat-related illnesses by following three key steps:

Stay Cool

•Wear appropriate clothing: Choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

•Stay cool indoors: Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning, seek out places that do such as grocery stores, malls, fitness centers, restaurants, libraries, or other public places.

Keep in mind: Electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90s, they will not prevent heat-related illness.

•Schedule outdoor activities carefully: Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover.

•Wear sunscreen: Sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated. If you must go outdoors, protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and by putting on sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out.

•Do not leave children in cars: Cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, even with a window cracked open. While anyone left in a parked car is at risk, children are especially at risk of getting a heat stroke or dying.

Stay hydrated

•Drink plenty of fluids: Drink more fluids, regardless of how active you are. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Stay away from very sugary or alcoholic drinks — these actually cause you to lose more body fluid.

•Keep your pets hydrated: Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets and leave the water in a shady area.

Stay informed

•Know the signs: Learn the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them. You can learn them on the health department’s social media or at www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat.

•Use a buddy system: When working in the heat, monitor the condition of your co-workers and have someone do the same for you. Heat-induced illness can cause a person to become confused or lose consciousness. If you are 65 years of age or older, have a friend or relative call to check on you twice a day during a heat wave. If you know someone in this age group, check on them at least twice a day.

Associated Press reporter Jen Lazenby contributed to this story.