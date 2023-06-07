The Robeson County Fair returns to Lumberton at the end of September.

Looking for family-friendly stuff to do this summer in southeastern North Carolina?

The Border Belt Independent compiled a list of some events happening this summer in Bladen, Columbus, Robeson and Scotland counties.

Robeson County

June 10: Try new recipes and samples of local products at the 11th annual Summer Extravaganza with the N.C. Cooperative Extension. The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Robeson County Farmers Market at the corner of 8th and Elm streets, Lumberton.

June 16-17: Watch horses race around barrels at the third annual Summa Slamma. Exhibitions will begin 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, with races starting at 5 p.m. On Saturday June 17,, exhibitions start at 8 a.m. and races start at noon at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Center, 1027 U.S. 74 in Lumberton.

June 30-July 8: Celebrate the rich culture of the Lumbee tribe at the 54th annual Lumbee Homecoming. The weeklong event features a pageant, veterans’ military ball, golf classic, outdoor market, games, parade, car show and a pow-wow at several locations in Pembroke and Lumberton.

Sept. 29 to Oct. 7: The Robeson County Fair caps off the summer with Carnival rides, musical performances, delicious food, crafts and exhibits. Find the Fair at the Robeson County Fairgrounds, 3750 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Lumberton.

Bladen County

June 10: Enjoy the 10th annual luau at Camp Clearwater in White Lake. A Polynesian dance group will perform, and a band will perform on the waterfront stage. The event begins at 7 p.m. at 2038 White Lake Drive, Elizabethtown.

July 8: Celebrate the 250th anniversary of Elizabethtown with its “agriculture is king” segment, which will delve into the town’s history between 1874 and 1923. There will be historical information, vendors and entertainment starting at 9 a.m. at the Cape Fear Farmers’ Market, 106 MLK Drive, Elizabethtown.

Aug. 25-26: Jam to music at the Beach Music Week Festival in White Lake. The two-day festival will start at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, and end at 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Goldston’s Beach at The Grand Regal, 1608 White Lake Drive, Elizabethtown.

Columbus County

June 16-19: The Columbus County Juneteenth Festival will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, June 16, with a pageant. A parade in downtown Whiteville and a lunch on the lawn of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17. A music festival with vendors and a play zone will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 19, at 886 Prison Camp Road, Whiteville.

June 30: Enjoy the crackles and pops of fireworks at the 36th annual Columbus County Fireworks Celebration. Gates will open at 6 p.m., with entertainment beginning at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Food, drinks and glow necklaces and bracelets will be available for purchase at South Columbus High School, 40 Stallion Drive, Tabor City.

July 29: Attend the 33rd annual Fair Bluff Watermelon Festival with a pageant, several contests and kid-friendly activities. The event will be located on Riverside Drive.

Scotland County

June 10: Participate in the inaugural Juneteenth Concert hosted by the Arts Council of Scotland County. The festival will have several musicians, a beverage garden and food trucks from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McDuffie Square in downtown Laurinburg.

June 16: Enjoy spoken word, gospel music, dance, artists, food and more at the Juneteenth Freedom Celebration. The celebration will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at McDuffie Square in downtown Laurinburg.

June 30: Let your kids get their energy out at the Family Dodgeball Evening in Laurel Hill. Dodgeball games will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for teenagers and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for adults and kids at the Laurel Hill Community Center, 14940 Church St.