Senior Ms. Lumbee Contestants sing a ’50s number for the Senior Ms. Lumbee pageant on June 23.

The new Senior Ms. Lumbee, Edith Ann Jones, following her crowning at Givens Performing Arts Center, stands with the Lumbee Tribal Chairman and Tribal Council Members.

PEMBROKE — Edith Ann Jones was crowned the new Senior Miss Lumbee 2023-2024 on June 23, at Givens Performing Arts Center.

She was one of five competitors for the title. The theme for the evening was “Back to the ’50s.” Each contestant sang a ’50s number for the pageant.

Katie Ann Burns Locklear was the evening’s first runner-up, followed by Scarlet Ann Thomas. Dottie Ruth Woods took third place, Patricia Allen Suggs took fourth and Joan Carol Blackwell finished fifth.

Upcoming Pageants

The upcoming contestants are preparing to compete in the Little Miss Lumbee, Junior Miss Lumbee, Teen Miss Lumbee and Miss Lumbee to be known as Lumbee Ambassadors for 2023-2024.

The Little Miss Lumbee and Junior Miss Lumbee Pageant will occur at the Givens Performing Arts Center on Monday, July 3, at 6:30 p.m. Teen Miss Lumbee and Miss Lumbee will be on Friday, July 7, at 6:30p.m.

The Miss Lumbee pageants will be during the 54th Annual Lumbee Homecoming. The judges will review contestants through a private interview, talent, regalia, cultural platform and evening gown judge the contestants.

Contending Competitors

This year features new and old contestants for the titles.

Five contestants will be competing for Little Miss Lumbee. The current title holder for Little Miss Lumbee is Jakayleigh Miracle Lambert.

The contestants are Adisyn Reese Locklear, Penelope Brooke McMillian, Aubreyann Mae Blackhorse, Malaya LaRae Lyon and Moriah Faith Jones.

Keely Noelle Deal, the current titleholder for Junior Miss Lumbee, has eight contestants contending for her title.

The contestants competing are Brooklyn Reese Jones, Avaeh La’Kya Jacobs, Aaliyah Grace Hunt, Leea Ashton Watts, Trinity Karline Locklear, Kyndall Elizabeth Locklear, Riley Madison Dial and Presleigh Shae Bullard.

Teen Miss Lumbee has six contenders for the title Anna Grace Hunt holds.

The contestants are Alexis Lowery, Arista Lowery, Kynnady Locklear, Makiah Watts, Malaya Florita and Kennedy Jones.

Two contestants are competing for the title of Miss Lumbee, which Mahlea Celeste Hunt currently holds.

The contestants are Ashtyn Thomas and Jordin Brewington.

In-person tickets have sold out for all performances; however, livestream tickets are available on showtix4u.

History

Miss Lumbee’s first official pageant was in 1968 when Cheryl Ransom was crowned the first Miss Lumbee. It is one of the largest events held in Southeastern North Carolina. The first pageant was held in September 1967 at what is now known as the North Carolina Indian Cultural Center, formerly the recreation center swimming pool.

R&B music legend Percy Sledge served as a judge for the first pageant. Lumbee Regional Development Association, Inc, sponsors the pageant.