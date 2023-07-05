LUMBERTON — The inaugural LRDA Wing Warrior Competition took place July 1, at the Lumbee Regional Development Association Inc.’s (LRDA) complex grounds. The Culinary Arts Department at Robeson Community College took first place.

The Wing Warrior Competition is the first of what is expected to be an annual wing competition during Lumbee Homecoming. Attendees were able to try two pieces of wings from each competitor for $20, or an all you can eat VIP ticket, with beverages for $35.

Around 65 people attended the event. Ten cooks competed for first place.

“Congratulations to our culinary students, as well as our faculty members Program Director James Ingram and Chef Instructor Jordan Oxendine,” RCC President Melissa Singler said. “This is an amazing accomplishment of the program. The competition they faced was fierce, but

in the end, it proves that our students are becoming experts in the food and hospitality industry

and shows they are achieving greatness in and out of the classroom.”

Competitors were judged on appearance, taste, moisture,tenderness, texture and overall impression.

“Our wings, they were right,” said Dr. Johnny Smith, the vice president for instructor and student support services at RCC, who said he enjoyed more than his fair share of culinary’s delicious, mouthwatering wings. “I am very proud of our students and definitely proud of our Program Director James Ingram and Chef Instructor Jordan Oxendine. I congratulate them on a job well done, they represented Robeson Community College very well… our staff and our students did an outstanding job.”

The RCC Culinary Arts Department was awarded $500 in cash and presented with a $875 check by Scott’s Tire Pros.

Chef Ingram said it felt great to win because the team worked hard on the recipes and the way they wanted to cook the wings. “I think more than anything we wanted to be a part of the community and show we are there for them for their needs, winning was just proof to Chef Jordan and I that we are doing a good job with the students.”

With winning the competition, they will be known for mastering the best wings in Robeson County and the first winners for the new annual competition at Lumbee Homecoming.

The competition was hosted by LRDA, Scott’s Tire Pros, RayRay’s Hog Pit and Mountaire Farms, who donated the chicken wings. 60 cases of chicken wings were donated for the event.

“I don’t think I can truly put into words how proud of the students I am, they did a phenomenal job. I couldn’t have asked for a better group to do the competition with,” Chef Ingram said.

The competition is the first of many for future wing competitions at homecoming.

To learn more about the culinary arts program at Robeson Community College, contact their Admissions Office at 910-272-3342, admissions@gmail.com or visit https://www.robeson.edu/public-service/cularts.

Reach Anayah Peterson by email at apeterson@www.robesonian.com.