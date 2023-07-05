In the Pinwheel galaxy (M101), a new supernova was recently discovered by Koichi Itagaki.

This supernova is actually almost as bright as the galaxy that contains it.

Unfortunately, you can’t see it without a great telescope with great viewing conditions. But you can see the Astronomy Picture of the Day of supernova images put together by NASA.

In 1054, a supernova erupted in the constellation Taurus in our Milky Way galaxy. Many astronomers throughout the world observed and recorded the exploded star, including an Anasazi artist, who created a petroglyph.

For several weeks, it was visible during the day.

Supernovae are dramatic events that herald the end-of-life of large stars, at least 10 times more massive than the Sun. The events leading up to the end are almost as exciting.

What causes a supernova? Blame it on the iron. A large star will fuse elements 2-25 on the periodic table and have a net gain of energy. Eventually, all of that potential fuel is fused in the core, and iron fusion begins.

For the first time, the star loses a balancing game it’s been doing its whole life: energy production offset the pressure exerted by gravity.

Now that the star is net losing energy in the iron fusion process, gravity wins in the short term. The star contracts, briefly. Once the pressure exceeds what’s permitted by the atomic nuclei present, the core of the star explodes violently.

This explosion is what we see when a supernova is observed. The star can be several orders of magnitude brighter-bright enough to pierce the Sun’s atmospheric scattering, and be visible during the day.

Will the Sun go supernova? No, the Sun is too small. That’s actually a great thing, because small stars stay in “hydrostatic equilibrium;” what we call the main sequence, for much longer than larger-mass stars.

The Sun is projected to run essentially nominally for roughly five BILLION years — so no doom-and-gloom about the Sun exploding, etc. please.

Will we be able to see a supernova in our lifetimes? No one is certain, but we do know two likely candidates, starting with stars in tonight’s sky.

Tonight’s sky

The best example that we can see now is Antares, in Scorpio. Antares is due south at around 10 p.m., around a third of the way between the horizon and zenith. It’s a rusty red-pink color, and is relatively bright. If Antares were to explode, the resulting brightness would, for several weeks, rival the brightness of the full moon.

From December through May, Betelgeuse, one of Orion’s brightest stars, is also visible. Depending on the time of year, Betelgeuse will be somewhere in the Southern sky.

In December, low in the east at 9 p.m., Feb. 15, due South at 9 p.m., and in May, southwest. Of the two, Betelgeuse is the likelier candidate for a supernova, because it is more massive than Antares.

“When was the last time you saw a 90-year old fat man?”— Bill Maher.

As with humans, usually bigger mass leads to shorter lifetimes. Given this, we know that Betelgeuse will exhaust its fuel supply more quickly than Antares since it is more massive. If Betelgeuse goes supernova, it will be brighter than the full moon.

So why should I care about supernovae? Science vindication, for one thing.

Astronomers model the universe and try to predict how stars behave. Supernovae existed on paper long before astronomers began observing them. Seeing this evidence provides lines of proof for our current concept of deep time-long stretches of time punctuated by catastrophic events such as the explosion of a star.

You are made entirely of old, exploded remains of stars. That’s right: reused material from past exploded stars.

In 1951, Hans Bethe and company released a seminal paper on the nucleogenesis of all the elements.

It explains in excruciating detail how every naturally occurring chemical element forms from the fusion in the core of main sequence stars, and the incredible temperatures and pressures present in a supernova explosion.

Since then, we’ve learned that other cosmic events produce heavier elements as well.

Elements such as Oxygen, Fluorine, Neon and Aluminum exist in the atmosphere of the Sun, and most astronomers now understand that the Sun is at least a third generation star. That’s right: the earth is made from third generation star guts-and you are too.

We are a part of a much larger cycle that’s hard to wrap your mind around: deep time.

If we were “original star stuff,” you’d be made of Hydrogen and Helium. Of course that means that life is only possible as we understand it if the ingredients are there.

Carl Sagan famously said that “in order to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first invent the universe.”

Without Oxygen, for example, you’d be dead in three minutes.

Kenneth Brandt is the director of the Robeson County Planetarium.