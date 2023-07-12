LUMBERTON — In an effort to continue to eat healthy, as well as find easy ways to do it when it’s my turn to prepare meals in the Kennard house, I’ve called up about as easy a dinner you can make — crockpot roast beef with all the fixin’s

The Story

I love the crockpot, mostly because it’s easy and doesn’t make a mess during prep. You throw it all in the crockpot, go to church and forget it until you’ve returned to find a mid-afternoon dinner ready to go. (In my mind I can hear all you Jack Pearson fans warning me NOT to forget it.)

Relax, I may be forgetful once in a while, but we live in a world of smoke detectors and Ring security cameras. And, unlike the Pearson family from “This Is Us,” our family once survived a house fire and consequently are pretty vigilant about fire safety.

The Recipe

Three-ish pounds chuck or rump roast or whatever cut of meat you like.

Some produce — like a small bag of baby carrots, Three or four small red potatoes, chopped into bite-sized pieces, celery if you like it (I don’t), AND One large white or yellow onion – cut into chunks. My wife skips this ingredient, but I always try to sneak it in.

One packet Gravy mix, brown

One packet Italian dressing mix

One packet ranch dressing mix

A little salt and pepper.

And about a cup and a half-ish of water.

Set the crockpot to low for about six hours. (That’s how I do it anyway. If you need it quicker, set it to high for three to four hours — be careful not to boil out all the water..)

There are more complicated recipes out there, but I prefer keeping it simple.

Good luck.

David Kennard is the executive editor of The Robesonian. Reach him at [email protected].