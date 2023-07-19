Through Sept. 7

The En Plein Air is the theme of our fourth exhibition of 2023 for the Robeson Art Guild, featuring work showcasing the tonal qualities, color, loose brushwork, and softness of form of the changing details of weather and light artists capture when they work outside, in the open air. Join us July 13th for the opening reception and announcement of awards at 6:00 pm at the Guild House. The Exhibition runs through Sept. 7.

•July 22

Summer Theater Boot Camp: The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will hold its “Summer Theater Boot Camp” July 17 through 22. The six-day artistic intensive program, ending with a culminating revue for friends and family, will allow campers ages 8 – 16 to develop essential acting skills, participate in theater games and exercises, create and act out scenes through improvisation, dance/movement, music instruction, and audition prep/headshots, among other skills.

•July 19

Yardsale- Carolina Peddlers: Join all the excitement at Carolina Peddlers LLC with outdoor tables, furniture, food, drinks and outstanding shopping inside with lots of sales, also. This is the BIGGEST sale of the year! Shop and find a great bargain today.

•July 20

Fantasy Movie Night: The Robeson County Public Library will be hosting a movie night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

•July 22:

Strike At The Wind!: Givens Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $10; on sale now. The play tells the story of the Lowrie War in 1865. It chronicles the life of Henry Berry Lowrie, who led a band of men in a seven-year battle against those he believed killed his father and brother. Due to renovations at the Lumbee Cultural Center, the usual outdoor drama, “Strike at the Wind,” will be performed at Given’s Performing Arts Center (GPAC) on campus at UNC Pembroke. Purchase tickets through GPAC for the event.

Supply Drive – Humane Society, The Robeson County Humane Society is in need of supplies and monetary donations are appreciated, also. Meet the staff/volunteers at Food Lion, 2710 Roberts Avenue, Lumberton, NC 28358 on July 22nd from 9:00am to 1:00pm. A hint of items are listed on the flyer. Help take care of the many rescued animals.

•July 28

Casino Night: Get ready for the first annual Casino Night from 7-10:00 p.m.– Bet on RCC Foundation! A dressy attire event to bring your luck and laughter for a fun evening and win big for RCC Foundation. Tickets are available online at https://tinyurl.com/RCCFoundation. For more information contact Heather Seibies at 910-272-3235.

Broadway on Film – Summer Stage: Beat the heat this July and come to the Purple Door Studio Theatre, downtown Lumberton, for a cool evening of blockbuster movies that are also sold out Broadway musical hits. There will be the usual cineplex snacks and popcorn as Summer Stage presents a high energy cabaret showcase of scenes and songs from many of the smash hit movie musicals, including: Legally Blonde, Little Shop of Horrors, Shrek, Hairspray, Matilda, Fiddler on the Roof, Little Women, Hamilton, Grease, Little Mermaid, Pippin, Wicked …and many others. Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite.com or through any member of the Summer Stage company. Tickets will also be available at the door.

•Aug. 31

Alive After 5- Blackwater Band: The Blackwater Band plays Top 40, Blues, Funk and Country. The Blackwater Band is dedicated to live performance and making every event a party experience. Bring a comfy chair, grab a snack from a vendor nearby and enjoy the evening! Don’t forget, the dance area is open, too! Admission is free.

•Sept. 29

The Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s 2023-2024 Professional Artist Series begins with “The Beat Goes On,” a tribute to the living legend Cher on Sept. 29. Other shows include “Ofrenda: A Dia De Los Muertos Celebration,” “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” the 15th annual Holiday Extravaganza, “Smokey & Me,” starring Tony Award-nominee Charl Brown, The Sofia Bulgarian Orchestra , “STOMP” and more. To see the entire season lineup and learn about other GPAC events, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.

Robeson Regional Fair- 2023: This year’s line up includes rides from Big Rock Amusements, great entertainment, tons of food, livestock shows and home exhibits. The family friendly fair reaches all corners of North and South Carolina. This year they are excited to offer fair goers all sorts of new experiences. They have new rides, new layouts in our buildings and on the grounds, and a lot of new opportunities for you.

Ongoing

NAACP meeting: The Unified Robeson County NAACP meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at the African Cultural Center in Lumberton.

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwoman Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.

