LUMBERTON — Appetizers can be one of the best dishes to eat when going out with friends and family or hosting a party. A renowned appetizer in some restaurants is the spinach artichoke dip. I like going out to eat, but I don’t always feel like leaving the house.

How It Started

My family was hosting a party and we needed an appetizer to serve to everyone. I went with dip because you throw stuff in a pan or pot and let it bake and cook until its ready. This dish has become a crowd favorite at many parties and will have you craving it all the time.

When it comes to this dish, I am the only one in my household to make it for everyone. The family will love it because you can use chips, bread or different types veggies of your choosing to dip into it. I recommenced toasting some french bread to lather the dip on top of.

Recipe

Throw in a tablespoon of butter into the crockpot and almost a spoonful of mince garlic. (I prefer fresh garlic but on lazy days the jar will work just as fine.)

While the garlic is shimmering, cut up the six ounce bag of baby spinach. The spinach will be added in at handfuls of a time when adding in the cheeses.

Toss in the three-fourths a cup of mayonnaise and two thirds of a cup of sour cream. These two ingredients will make the dip smooth and creamy.

Throw in the two of the eight ounces of cream cheese and let it melt.

Toss in one bag of parmesan cheese and one bag of mozzarella cheese. (Both already shredded for less work.)

Salt and pepper to taste.

If you want a little bit of flavor, throw in a dash of onion powder and some red pepper flakes.

Let it bake until melted and the dish is finished.

This one is sure to become a favorite on the dinner table.

Anayah Peterson is a reporter for the Robesonian. Do you have a recipe to share? Send it to Peterson at [email protected].