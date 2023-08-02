RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Comission (NCWRC) and the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF) partnered on a three year stocking effort to aid in restoring Striped Bass fry populations in the Roanoke River and Albemarle Sound.

The efforts for restoration began in May with the release of 1.5 million striped bass fry (two to four days old) into the Roanoke River at Jamesville. An additional 650,000 fingerlings were released in late June into Albemarle Sound near the town of Edenton.

The goal is to get the fish to spawn natural among themselves once they reach the ages of three to four years old to contribute to the Roanoke River.

The Striped Bass are produced at NCWRC’s Watha State Fish Hatchery in Pender County.

Due to over-fishing and recent declines in the natural spawning process, the population of the striped bass fry at Albemarle Sound began to deplete.

“The objective of the stocking effort is to supplement the natural recruitment that has been lacking over the last several years,” said Chris Smith, a district fisheries biologist at NCWRC.

NCWRC and NCDMF share management of this migratory population and have developed a three-year stocking strategy to bolster the stock.

The N.C. Marine and Estuary Foundation has provided $10,000 in funding to each of the two state agencies to support this effort.

The recreational and commercial harvest seasons for striped bass in the Albemarle Sound and Roanoke River have been significantly reduced over the last three years as the stock has declined. Stocking is intended to be part of the solution to help reverse this trend.

The season for the striped bass in the Roanoke River is typically in April. The daily creel limit ia one striped bass per day.