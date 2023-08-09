With all of the media hype about supermoons and blue moons, a basic question comes up: Is there evidence that suggests a lack of gravity on the Moon?

Let’s begin by talking about weight. You have a certain mass, no matter where you go. But your weight changes depending on how much gravity is pulling down upon you.

When we see astronauts in the space station, they seem to be floating around, not responding to gravity at all. This might suggest that there isn’t gravity inside the space station, and therefore, in space. The story is a little more simple than that.

What force, after all, maintains the space station in its orbit around Earth? Very definitely gravity is holding it in its orbit, and the space station must travel at more than 17,000 mph at all times, in order to prevent the station from returning to Earth. So while gravity is pulling down on the station’s occupants, they are moving forward so as to be in permanent freefall.

An unfortunate audio callout from John Glenn didn’t help any. Back in 1962, Glenn became the first American to orbit Earth. As his craft was entering orbit, he exclaimed, “Zero G, and I feel fine!” He was reading the gravitometer, and his back was no longer pressed down into his seat, and the gravitometer therefore read “0.” We now know that, as in the space station example above, that two different forces were being balanced here: the forward motion of the capsule maintaining his orbit, and the force of Earth’s gravity.

So, does the Moon have gravity? Let’s assemble some evidence to answer this question. What force holds the Moon in its orbit around Earth? The Moon and Earth both exert a mutual gravity on one another. What force is largely responsible for the rise and fall of the tides? The Moon’s gravity is responsible for the tides we observe on Earth. Why didn’t the astronauts exploring the Moon fall off when they jumped up? I could go on, but I think you’ve got the gist: the Moon has gravity.

The best news about the Moon’s gravity is that it is only 1/6th that of Earth’s. So, if you weigh 200 pounds on Earth, you only weigh 33.3 pounds on the Moon!

The Moon, and other objects in space, all possess gravity. How much gravity do they have? That depends on one quantity: mass. The more massive an object is, the greater its force of gravity. So the Moon has much less gravity than the Sun, for example. There’s another factor when considering gravitational force, and that is the distance between the relevant objects. In the case of Earth’s tides, the Moon is 400 times closer to us than the Sun, so the Moon’s meager gravity has much more effect at Earth’s surface than the gravity of the Sun. So, we orbit the Sun because it is, by far, the most massive object in our solar system, but the Moon influences the behavior of the oceans because it is much closer to the Earth.

So, enjoy the supermoons. Remember that the Moon and everything else that has mass has some gravity, and that the whole fabric of space is ruled by gravity.

Kenneth Brandt is the director of the Robeson County Planetarium. Contact him by email at [email protected] .