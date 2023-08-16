My 14-year-old daughter was waiting at the door for me when I came home from work one night a few weeks ago. Immediately, the first thing I noticed was her new Rolling Stones t-shirt. After a big hug, I said to her, “The Rolling Stones, eh? I like the shirt.” Without hesitation, she responded “Thank you! And before you ask, no, I don’t know any of their songs.”

Chances are good you know where I’m going with this. It’s becoming a more common thing for those of us in the forty plus club. Why are kids wearing shirts for bands they don’t know?

I was teaching a mass communications course at UNC Pembroke a few years ago, and as my students marched into class, one student’s t-shirt caught my eye. The Beatles. I commented, “So, who’s your favorite?” Without hesitation, she retorted, almost sarcastically, “Favorite what?” So, I rephrased my question to offer some clarity. “Who’s your favorite Beatle?” Her blank expression said all I needed to know. She didn’t know the names of any of the Fab Four. Not one. Not even extra credit could persuade her to look up the band and learn four simple names.

My 10-year-old has an AC/DC t-shirt and a Nirvana shirt. She doesn’t even know who the bands are! At least my older two sometimes try to familiarize themselves with some songs.

I got my first rock t-shirt in the 1980s. Back then there was no question what kind of music you liked and who your favorite artist was. And except for some of the rock shops that once lined the Myrtle Beach Grand Stand, you got your shirt at the concert.

Nowadays, rock t-shirts are more fashion statement than artistic expression. I’ve seen them for $25 at Target and $125 at John Varvatos in New York City. Nostalgia is a huge market, and music merchandise is in demand, to the tune of more than $3.5 billion worldwide in annual sales.

Two years ago, online retailer RushOrderTees surveyed more than a thousand t-shirt aficionados and found that fans can’t get enough classic rock swag. They revealed that AC/DC was the band with the most popular shirt, followed by Aerosmith, Queen, Pink Floyd and Green Day. Taylor Swift was 18th in the ranking, and ironically, she is my kids’ favorite artist, but guess what? They know all her songs, but they don’t own one of her shirts.

That seems legit, since about half the people polled said they bought their shirt after the artist passed away. Forty percent of respondents said it was an unspoken rule to buy a shirt before a concert and wear it at the show. I fall into the 20 percent that said they didn’t want to be that cool. Half of the survey respondents said they bought their t-shirt on eBay. Sorry, John Varvatos and Target.

Merchandising is big business for bands and that’s one reason why the prices for shirts at concerts are high. Fewer artists are making money on records anymore, and forget streaming, where some bands are making pennies on the dollar for their songs. The bread and butter is (as they say) in the shirts, hats, and hoodies they sell. And for legendary bands like Aerosmith and The Rolling Stones, there is amazing wealth in their logos and the power of brand licensing, which allows big outlets like Walmart and Target to sell their shirts.

It’s simply a shifting financial dynamic for bands, but for fans it’s a bit of a cultural slap in the face. I can hear the collective sigh of people my age around the country, but I was more curious to find out how artists are taking this, so I asked a musician friend of mine who’s been playing in some big-name national bands for more than 40 years.

“Well, it does make the band seem less of an artist and more of a brand. It’s also a false community – you think ‘oh cool they dig Pink Floyd like me,’ but they have no clue of any song titles. Sometimes it could be because the teen digs the Iron Maiden mascot image… It doesn’t bother me personally, it’s good to keep these old classic bands’ brand alive.”

But why not ask the people who wear the shirts? So, I asked my daughter who greeted me with her Rolling Stones shirt.

“Basically, a lot of teenagers like the way the shirts look,” she said, flatly. “They just see the shirts in a store and think they’re cute and trendy and like to wear them. Most of time they’re not necessarily representing the band itself.”

One can draw different conclusions. Everything “old” is new again. Music, rock and roll particularly, is a fashion and lifestyle. But something else it confirms for me is that classic music is timeless and ageless. Yes, forty plus crowd, we had the best music, and this is a testament to it.

James M. Bass is the executive director at the Givens Performing Arts Center at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Contact him via email at [email protected].