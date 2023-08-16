THIS WEEK IN HISTORY

In Robeson County History

In North Carolina History

Marines of Montford Point: On August 26, 1942, the first African American troops in the United States Marine Corps arrived at Montford Point at Camp Lejeune.

Before President Harry Truman’s 1948 executive order that ended segregation in the armed forces, blacks who served did so in segregated units, like the one at Montford Point. In the era of strict segregation, interaction between white and black Marines during training was practically nonexistent.

The larger base, Camp Lejeune, had been established one year earlier as part of mobilization for World War II. Shortly after that time, the Corps constructed barracks and support facilities including a chapel, mess hall, steam plant and recreational area on the 1,600-acre peninsula that became Montford Point.

More than 19,000 black Marines served in World War II, all in units trained at Montford Point. Among the units organized there were the 51st and 52ndDefense Battalions, which were dispatched to the Pacific but saw no combat action, and 11 ammunition and 51 depot companies that did see action.

The 51st Battalion Band, led by musician Bobby Troup, lent to the sense of esprit de corps.

The facility became obsolete after Navy Secretary Francis Matthews ordered the end of racial division in the Navy and Marines in June 1949.

Little Eva and “The Locomotion”: On August 25, 1962, Little Eva hit the top of the charts with her recording of “The Loco-Motion.” Eva Narcissus Boyd, fresh from her home in Belhaven, can be said to have been in the right place at the right time.

In 1960, she left North Carolina and headed to New York to try to break into the music business. While she sang backup in some studio sessions early on, it was not until “The Loco-Motion” that she got her big break. The 17-year-old Boyd worked as babysitter to songwriters Gerry Goffin and Carole King. The duo wrote the song and asked Boyd to sing on the demo with King doing the backup vocals. While they had intended the song for Dee Dee Sharp, who turned it down, producer Don Kirshner decided that the demo was fine as it was.

Little Eva had some modest success with other songs but none equaled the popularity of “The Loco-Motion.” The song has the distinction of being one of the few to reach the American Top 3 in three different decades with three different artists. Grand Funk Railroad in 1974 and Kylie Minogue in 1987 were the other two. Boyd died in Kinston in 2003.

Duke’s Sonny Jurgensen, Key Player for the Washington NFL Team: On Aug. 23, 1934, legendary quarterback Christian Jurgensen, was born in Wilmington. Known to the world as Sonny, the spirited and redheaded Jurgensen is considered one of the all-time best passers in pro football history.

Jurgensen was a multi-talented athlete in Wilmington during the 1940s and 1950s, playing baseball, basketball, football and tennis. He attended Duke and joined the varsity football squad in 1954 as a defensive back, becoming starting quarterback the next year and leading the team to the Orange Bowl.

He then played seven seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles after signing as a 4th round draft pick in 1957. In 1964, the Eagles traded him to the Washington Redksins, where he spent the rest of his career and helped to change the team’s fortunes and image.

Jurgensen achieved legendary status through strength and pinpoint accuracy in passing. Reluctantly forced into retirement in 1975 at age 41, he had logged more than 32,000 yards in passing, 255 touchdowns and an impressive 57% pass completion rate.

In retirement, Jurgensen began an enduring sports casting career, first with CBS, and since 1980 for Redskins Radio. He was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 1971 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

In Nation and World History

Civil War ends: On Aug. 20, 1866, President Andrew Johnson formally declared the Civil War over, months after fighting had stopped.

Race for America’s Cup: On Aug. 22, 1851, the schooner America outraced more than a dozen British vessels off the English coast to win a trophy that came to be known as the America’s Cup.

Sir William Wallace: On Aug. 23, 1305, Scottish rebel leader Sir William Wallace was executed by the English for treason.

Historic volcano eruption: On Aug. 24, A.D. 79, long-dormant Mount Vesuvius erupted, burying the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum in volcanic ash; an estimated 20,000 people died.

“I Have a Dream” march: On Aug. 24, 2013: Tens of thousands of people marched to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and down the National Mall, commemorating the 50th anniversary of King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech (delivered on August 28, 1963). Julie Harris, one of Broadway’s most honored performers, died in West Chatham, Massachusetts at age 87.

Paris liberated: On August 25, 1944, during World War II, Paris was liberated by Allied forces after four years of Nazi occupation.

Protest during Democratic Convention: On Aug. 26, 1968, the Democratic National Convention opened in Chicago; the four-day event that resulted in the nomination of Hubert H. Humphrey for president was marked by a bloody police crackdown on antiwar protesters in the streets.

The “This week in History” column is compiled by Executive Editor David Kennard from Robesonian archives, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and Associated Press reports.