LUMBERTON — Purple Door productions will be opening its season of “Masterworks of the Stage” with the story of The Diary of Anne Frank. A story with a haunting tale that focus on endurance and horrors during the 1940s.

In 1942 Amsterdam, a Jewish family with two children and four friends went into hiding in a small attic space to escape imprisonment by the Nazis under the occupation of Holland. For close to three years, life in this attic was painstakingly described in the dairy of the young daughter of the Frank family.

The personal account became a play, movies, documentaries, a TV series and the subject of college classes. The diary and play became study material for high school classes. Now a group of brilliant local actors bring this Pulitzer award winning, world renown play of courage in the face of fear and oppression to vivid life through the real words of Anne Frank.

The Diary of Anne Frank will be presented in an immersive setting at the Purple Door Productions Studio Theatre at 215 East Fourth Street in downtown Lumberton. The showtimes are from Sept. 14-16 and Sept. 22-23 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a 3 p.m. showing on Sept. 17 and 24.

Tickets

Early discount tickets are available online at purpledoorproductions.square.site: Adults tickets are $18, Senior tickets are $15 and Students may purchase tikets for $8. Tickets can be purchased at the door prior to each performance and there is a slight increase for those tickets. Adults tickets are $20, $18 for Seniors and $10 forstudents. Group rates are also available and discount price and seating is offered for school groups at $7 for each student with free admission for teachers.

The Diary of Anne Frank is supported by a Grassroots grant of the Robeson County Arts Council, with funding from the N.C. Arts Council.

To make reservations for seats, group discounts and school reservations, please call PDP at 910-224-4000. Follow PDP on Facebook, Instagram and Tik-Tok for more information, specials and behind-the-scene-videos.

For more information, reach the artistic director Jeanne Koonce at 910-224-4000.