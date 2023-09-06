Tips to good oral health.

– Drink fluoridated water and brush with fluoride toothpaste.

– Practice good oral hygiene. Brush teeth thoroughly twice a day and floss daily between the teeth to remove dental plaque.

– Visit your dentist at least once a year, even if you have no natural teeth or have dentures.

– Do not use any tobacco products. If you smoke, quit.

– Limit alcoholic drinks.

– If you have diabetes, work to maintain control of the disease. This will decrease risk for other complications, including gum disease. Treating gum disease may help lower your blood sugar level.

– If your medication causes dry mouth, ask your doctor for a different medication that may not cause this condition. If dry mouth cannot be avoided, drink plenty of water, chew sugarless gum, and avoid tobacco products and alcohol.

– See your doctor or a dentist if you have sudden changes in taste and smell.

– When acting as a caregiver, help older individuals brush and floss their teeth if they are not able to perform these activities independently.

Source: Centers of Disease Control and Prevention