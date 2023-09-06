The Story: I know, it’s still hotter than Hades on most days of the week around here, but I got a late start to dinner a couple of Saturday’s ago, so I threw together some grilled cheese sandwiches.

Now, I am sure there is some gourmet way to prepare these things, but I still love the way Mom used to make them. That’s not exactly true; Mom used the smoke detector as a kitchen timer. I like my grilled cheese sandwiches a little less well done.

The Recipe: Pull out the cast iron skillet and set it on the stove over medium heat — medium, not high fellas — hotter isn’t always better (see previous mention of Mother Kennard).

Butter one slice of sandwich bread and pitch it into the skillet butter-side down. Quickly unwrap what my kids still call square cheese — Kraft singles. You can stack as many of these on as you like, but I prefer no more than two.

You’ll have just enough time to get the other slice of bread buttered before it’s time to flip your creation.

Once you hear it sizzling, or you see smoke — but before the smoke detector starts blaring — flip it again. You’re looking for a golden brown.

I almost always serve this with a cup of Campbell’s Tomato Soup.

Plate and serve.

David Kennard, who takes over meal duties on the weekends, is the executive editor of The Robesonian. If you’ve got a recipe you’d like to share, send it in to [email protected].