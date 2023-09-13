The Robeson County Public Library (RCPL) wishes for families to know how important reading and libraries are in the lives of their children.

Thanks to a grant from the State Library of North Carolina and a strong partnership with UNC Health Southeastern, RCPL has a new way to reach many Robeson families.

Earlier this year, RCPL donated 1,800 welcome bags for new babies born at the local hospital and more than 2,500 books for pediatric inpatients.

RCPL was awarded a $15,000 Bright Ideas Grant, titled Reaching Readers and UNC Health Southeastern, from the State Library of North Carolina to carry out this project.

Bright Ideas Grants seek, “to inspire and galvanize libraries with opportunities that will allow for the design and implementation of creative solutions and innovative ideas to solve unique problems in their communities.”

Raising awareness and use of library resources in the community, especially for our youth, is a high-priority for RCPL.

This project was designed to support early childhood literacy and childhood health.

UNC Health Southeastern has an average of almost 1,800 births per year.

The Library wants to welcome these babies into our literacy-focused community by providing their families with a Reaching Readers welcome bag.

The bags include a free board book, a brochure with early literacy information, a flier detailing how to get your first library card, brochures for the Robeson County Partnership for Children and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and other library promotional materials that highlight our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.

Welcoming a new baby is an impactful moment in life.

We want our community to know that their library is invested in their child’s development from the very first day.

Our hope is that providing these resources will encourage families to bond over books and that their children will be registered for library cards! In case you’re wondering, you’re never too young or too old to sign up for a library card.

RCPL also wanted to reach more children, so we decided to purchase books that will be given to each child who is admitted into the hospital. UNC Health Southeastern serves approximately 2,200 pediatric inpatients a year. RCPL recognizes the opportunity to provide comfort to these children through books while they’re at the hospital.

Each child receives a free book to keep upon admittance, or as soon as it is feasible to do so.

Children in the hospital experience disruption to their normal routines and environments and may be missing school.

The Library is hopeful that having a book of their own during a potentially difficult time may lower any stress they may have, bring them happiness, and create a bonding moment with their caregiver.

“UNC Health Southeastern is excited about the opportunity to partner with the Robeson County Public Library by offering a book to pediatric admissions,” said Anita Thurman, DNP, director of Maternal Child Services. “We are hopeful that this resource will ease the psychological impact of the hospitalization.”

This project was support by grant funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the federal Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (IMLS grant number LS-249980-OLS-21).

Katie Fountainis the director of the Robeson County Public Library.