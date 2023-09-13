Local audiences can expect top shelp entertainment on local stages

The weather’s cooled just a bit, the kids are back at school and some big shows are coming to local stages around the area.

Here is a short list of a few entertaining events you’ll want to put on your calendar.

“The Beat Goes On,” a tribute to iconic artist Cher comes to GPAC

The Givens Performing Arts Center is opening its 2023-24 Professional Artist Season and turning back time with a tribute to iconic artist Cher.

The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Tickets range from $19 to $29 for adults and $10 for children.

Lisa McClowry is the spitting image of Cher from her voice, walk, look, costumes and memorable stage performances. McClowry’s “The Beat Goes On” recreates fans’ favorite memories of the singer in her Vegas-style live performance. In addition, the show incorporates a live band, LED walls, video, multiple costume changes and audience participation.

From the 1960s, when Cher broke onto the scene with then-husband Sonny Bono, she has captivated the world of pop culture in music and film through the decades. Their songs “I’ve Got You Babe” and “Gypsies, Tramps, and Thieves” were radio staples. They continued into the 1970s with the Emmy-nominated “Sonny & Cher Show.”

In the 1980s, Cher exploded as a solo artist, performing on Broadway in “Come Back To The Five and Dime” and “Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean” in 1982. She starred in such 80s classic movies as “Mask,” “Silkwood,” “Moonstruck” and “The Witches of Eastwick.” In 1987, she released her self-titled solo record and hit the Top 40 with “We All Sleep Alone” and “I Found Someone.”

In 1989, she returned with her “Heart of Stone” solo album and more radio hits with “Just Like Jesse James” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.” The 1990s saw Cher return with the hit song “Believe,” which earned a Grammy.

“Diversity is a big theme in this year’s season and we’re celebrating one of music’s most popular women,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “This show is unbelievable. High energy, fun and unforgettable.”

Other performances coming in 2023 include the Broadway musical “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” “Ofrenda: A Dia De Los Muertos Celebration,” Lorrie Morgan with Jesse Keith Whitley, and the annual Holiday Extravaganza. For tickets and a complete list of upcoming events, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910.521.6361.

GPAC fundraiser will be a murder mystery dinner theater event

The Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is hosting a murder mystery dinner theater show and silent auction for its fundraiser on at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 in the University Center Annex next door to GPAC.

Tickets are on sale now for “The Last Dance of Dr. Disco,” an audience-engaging murder mystery play. The play is set in the 1970s in a fictional dance studio, where owner Dr. Disco plots to take over the world. The show becomes interactive as characters mingle with the audience, who are eventually tasked with finding clues to guess the identity of the murderer.

The audience can join the fun by dressing in their favorite disco attire. The event will include dinner, a silent auction, photo ops, music and song selections from GPAC’s upcoming season, including The Beat Goes On, a tribute to the music of 70s icon Cher.

“The Last Dance of Dr. Disco” will be directed by Purple Door Productions director and producer Jeanne Koonce.

“This is going to be a fun-filled evening, and we are excited about working with Purple Door,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “Jeanne and Purple Door do some entertaining, amazing murder mystery plays.”

Bass said working with Purple Door Productions on this event is also about collaboration. According to Bass, some UNCP theater students use their skills in productions at Purple Door, on Fourth Street in Lumberton.

“We are excited to partner with them because supporting our local arts community is vital, and it’s great seeing our current and former theater students working in their field.”

Individual tickets are $125 each, and tables of 8 are $1,000. Businesses can sponsor tables and get their name on signage for the event for $1,500. All proceeds will fund operations at the GPAC.

For information about the dinner theater or to learn more about other GPAC events, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910.521.6361. You can follow GPAC on social media on Facebook and Instagram. Season subscriptions are available through the GPAC Ticket Office.

Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra to visit downtown Lumberton

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will bring a night of nostalgic entertainment to its historic setting at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 with the Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra.

The Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra (PRSO), based in Baltimore, Maryland, is the leading professional ragtime orchestra in the United States.

Under the direction of virtuoso Andrew Greene, PRSO recreates the syncopated stylings of a bygone era – Ragtime, theater, and dance music — along with underscoring classic silent films. This performance will feature several silent film shorts and a concert that features the group’s vocalist.

PRSO has performed at venues such as The Kennedy Center, The Library of Congress, The American Film Institute, historic theaters, major performing arts centers, universities and more across the United States. Their programs highlight the music of the late 1800s and early 1900s, with selections by composers such as Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, W.C. Handy, Eubie Blake, George M. Cohan, and of course, the King of Ragtime, Scott Joplin.

Tickets for Individuals are $30; Seniors (60+) and Military, $27; Students, $15. Group discount rates of $25 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance are available by contacting the box office.

Tickets can be purchased anytime online through the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased 1-5:30pm weekdays by calling 910-739-4339 or visiting the theater’s offices. When available they also can be purchased in the theater’s lobby starting one hour prior to show.