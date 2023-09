Nika is a spayed female German shepherd. She is up to date on all vaccines. Nika is house broken and is gentle with children. Her adoption fee $50. Find more informaiton about Nika or other pets at the Robeson County Humane Society, 3180 W. 5th St., Lumberton. Online, go to www.robesonchumanesociety.org, or call 910-738-8282