This is the kind of meal that’s perfect for Rice-A-Roni.

The Story: Not long after my wife and I were married, Suesan’s father made this meal. I was struck by how simple — and delicious — it was.

We call this recipe Soy Sauce Chicken, but if you Google “Soy Sauce Chicken” you’ll find dozens of recipes much more complicated than this. And if you consider yourself a chef or food connoisseur, stop reading now.

This recipe comes from my Hobo Meals list. It’s good and easy. And, because I’m in charge of dinners on the weekend, I’m always looking for something easy and yummy.

The Recipe: Dump some chicken thighs into a medium sized pot. Pour in the soy sauce to just cover the chicken thighs.

Turn up the heat to bring the soy sauce to low boil — not a rolling but a little more than just a simmer. After 25 minutes turn off the heat and let your submerged chicken thighs rest for another 15 minutes.

As the chicken boils in the pot, mix up the Rice-A-Roni and set it aside until the chicken is ready. Rice-A-Roni comes in different flavors, but to be honest, I usually grab the closest box in the pantry. It’s all good.

When it’s ready, scoop the rice onto a plate and place the chicken on top. My kids like to tear the chicken apart with a fork and mix it into the rice.

We also serve this with some steamed broccoli on the side.

Enjoy.

David Kennard is the esecutive editor at The Robesonian. Contact him by email at [email protected]. Do you have a favorite Quick and Easy recipe? Send it to David Kennard.