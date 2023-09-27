PET OF THE WEEK

Meet River, a female tortieshell with lots of tortitude. Born Jan. 1, 2022, River has been at the Robeson Cunty Humane Society since February 2022. She can be a sweet cat but definitely prefers to be a loner sometimes. She does seem to get along well with other cats, but still tends to keep her distance from others. She is up to date on vaccinations and spayed. Her adoption fee is $50. You can visit the Robeson County Humane Society noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 3180 W 5th St, Lumberton, or call 910-738-8282, online, go to www.robesoncountyhumanesociety.org.