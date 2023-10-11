LUMBERTON — Another weekend put me in charge of dinner Saturday. So, I pulled out the old standby: steak and potatoes.

This is a quick and relatively easy meal, which is why it’s a dad favorite.

The Story

Growing up, my kids learned pretty quickly that when Mom was out, dinner was going to be steak, potatoes and asparagus. Or maybe just steak and asparagus.

When I was a child, I’d spend a good part of my summer vacations at my grandmother’s home in Kansas. Grandma lived in a tiny wheat farming town in north central Kansas. She and my grandfather lived in a great big Craftsman style home on a half-acre lot that included her huge backyard garden.

Every afternoon before dinner, grandma would walk my sister and I out into the garden to help her prepare the meal. Grandma grew everything: corn, potatoes, carrots, beats, squash, cucumbers; but my favorites were her garden fresh tomatoes, lettuce and especially asparagus.

So, here’s how I do steak and asparagus.

The Recipe

Buy fresh asparagus from the garden section of your grocery store. Steam it on you stove top until it’s tender. Set it aside and place a pad of butter on it.

VIDEO: HOW I DO IT https://bit.ly/46N45xc

Next, select a good cut of beef, I prefer a sirloin, but you might like something else, It all cooks pretty much the same.

Turn on the grill to high; you want it really hot. Then, go inside and and pull your steak out of the fridge. Sprinkle it on all sides with salt and pepper. If you want to season it with something else, now’s the time to do it. I like plain old salt and pepper.

Place it on the grill and close the lid. After two minutes. Open the lid, flip the steak and close the lid. After another two minutes, Open the lid, flip the steak and turn it 90 degrees to get a nice hash mark, and close the lid. Two minutes later, open, flip, turn, close. Two minutes later, open the lid and check the steak with a knife. It should be about medium or medium rare. If it’s not, close the lid and cook for another minute. Just remember this rule when cooking on a grill, “When you’re looking, you’re not cooking.”

When it’s done, place the steak on a plate at let it rest for a few minutes.

Do you have a favorite recipe you’d like to share? Send it in to Executive Editor David Kennard at [email protected].