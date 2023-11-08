THIS WEEK IN HISTORY

Arnold Schwarzenegger made history this week in 2003 when he was sworn in as the 38th governor of California.

North Carolina History

Nov. 11 Remembering Veterans. Each November 11, Americans celebrate Vetrans Day, which was once called Armistice Day. The date marks the end of World War I, fought by America in 1917 and 1918.

The United States was unprepared to fight a war in Europe. The army was small and short of men, weapons and equipment. President Woodrow Wilson used the draft to increase the size of the army. Training camps were set up, but there were not enough rifles, uniforms or artillery.

Soldiers had to practice with sticks for rifles and pine logs for cannon. It took almost a year before America had any troops ready to fight. North Carolina sent more 86,000 soldiers overseas to fight for the United States.

World War I, once called the Great War, is an important chapter in the history of both North Carolina and of the country at-large. At the time, Americans thought it would be the “war to end all wars.” But it was not.

Nov. 12: P. T. Barnum Begins to Organize Circus. On November 12, 1836, Phineas Taylor ” P.T.” Barnum arrived in Rocky Mount after leaving Aaron Turner’s Traveling Circus, for whom he managed the side show acts and took tickets. Barnum convinced some of the Turner acts to join his own traveling circus.

Their first stop was in Rocky Mount Falls (now Rocky Mount). Arriving on a Saturday evening, Barnum spent the night at the Stage Coach Inn. In his autobiography, Barnum wrote that, the next morning, he accompanied the landlord to the Baptist church.

Before entering the church, Barnum noticed a grove with a stand and benches. Desiring to speak to the congregation, Barnum was permitted by the preacher to speak for a half an hour after the service.

Approximately 300 people stayed to listen to Barnum preach. While not yet known as the Greatest Showman on Earth— it is reported that the crowd was certainly pleased with his performance.

Nov. 14: Andy Griffith’s “What It Was, Was Football” Recorded. On Nov. 14, 1953, the Colonial label in Chapel Hill released Andy Griffith’s monologue “What It Was, Was Football.” Colonial was owned by Chapel Hill newspaper publisher Orville B. Campbell, who had heard Griffith perform the comedy bit at a luncheon earlier that year.

The narrator of the story is a young man who happens upon a football game – something he had never experienced before. His retelling of the game included a description of the football, “It was that both bunches full of them wanted this funny looking little pumpkin to play with. They did. And I know, friends, that they couldn’t eat it because they kicked it the whole evening and it never busted.”

“What it Was, Was Football” helped launch Griffith’s career, which ultimately took him from North Carolina to Broadway. He went on to star in movies and television shows, and to become a Grammy Award-winning singer. After many years in front of the camera, Griffith returned to North Carolina, and settled in Manteo, where he remained until his death on July 3, 2012.

Nation and World History

World War I Ends: On Nov. 11, 1918, fighting in World War I ended as the Allies and Germany signed an armistice in the Forest of Compiegne (kohm-PYEHN’-yeh).

Paris attacked by militant: On Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State militants carried out a set of coordinated attacks in Paris at the national stadium, in a crowded concert hall, in restaurants and on streets, killing 130 people in the worst attack on French soil since World War II.

Marshall University football team dies in crash. On Nov. 14, 1970, a chartered Southern Airways plane crashed while trying to land in West Virginia, killing all 75 people on board, including the Marshall University football team and its coaching staff.

March that ends Civil War: On Nov. 15, 1864, late in the U.S. Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William Tecumseh (teh-KUM’-seh) Sherman began their “March to the Sea” from Atlanta; the campaign ended with the capture of Savannah on Dec. 21.

46th state is OK: On Nov. 16, 1907, Oklahoma became the 46th state of the union.

Schwarzenegger for governor: On Nov. 17, 2003, Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Austrian-born actor who had become one of America’s biggest movie stars of the 1980s and ’90s, was sworn in as the 38th governor of California.

More than 900 die at Jonestown: On Nov. 18, 1978, U.S. Rep. Leo J. Ryan of California and four others were killed on an airstrip in Jonestown, Guyana, by members of the Peoples Temple; the killings were followed by a night of mass murder and suicide resulting in the deaths of more than 900 cult members.

