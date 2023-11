Author and historian Blake Tyner will participate in the Friends of the Robeson County Library’s Visiting Authors Series, on Nov. 16.

LUMBERTON — The Visiting Authors Series, sponored by the Friends of the Robeson County Library, has invited the public to visit with local author and historian Blake Tyner, author of “Robeson County in Vintage Postcard” and “Images of America, Robeson County”

Tyner will share some of the “Fascinating Stories From Robeson County” 6:30- 8 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Osterneck Auditorium, 102 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.