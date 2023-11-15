Following its amazing inaugural appearance in the 2022 Rose Parade, the Saluting America’s Band Directors project is again bringing together band directors from across the country to New York City on Nov. 23 under the theme, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.”

Meggan Hollis, music department staff member and athletic band assistant at UNC Pembroke, has been selected to join a marching band of 400 band directors from across the country in the historic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 23.

The Saluting America’s Band Directors parade entry will again convey its theme, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.” to recognize the extraordinary dedication and accomplishments of band directors and music educators everywhere. Throughout their careers, the music educators in this band have collectively mentored and taught hundreds of thousands of students. These professionals not only teach and direct music, they teach about life itself.

“I am very excited to join the Band Directors Marching Band,” Hollis said, “I was not able to be part of the band for the Rose Parade, but the Macy’s Parade is my other favorite to watch each year. I can’t believe I will actually be in it this time. I am also looking forward to our special performance at the 9/11 Memorial, where we will play three songs during a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of first responders. I know that will be an emotional performance.” The band will be directed by nationally known music educator and innovative band director Jon Waters. The sponsoring organization behind the Saluting America’s Band Directors project is the Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation, based in Pickerington, Ohio. The foundation was created to recognize and carry on the work of the late Mike Sewell, who dedicated his life to the school and community music programs in Pickerington and the Central Ohio area for almost 40 years.