As we enter the holiday season, we are reminded of the importance of expressing gratitude and giving back to others.

As the Library Director, I am grateful for the amazing library staff that I have the privilege to work with each day.

There are 24 employees, who show up across the county at our seven locations to make sure each community has access to library services and a welcoming place to visit.

As we draw nearer to the end of the year, I want to thank each of them for their dedication, creativity, and flexibility over the past twelve-months.

If you know any of the following talented individuals, please reach out and thank them for their service to the community: Rachael Boone, Pembroke Assistant; Sandra Britt, Circulation Assistant; Jesseca Chavis, Circulation Assistant; Joella Ford, St. Pauls Assistant; Brenden Sheard, Circulation Assistant; Nikki Smith, Circulation Assistant; Mary Watson, Circulation Assistant; Skip Williams, Circulation Assistant; Joy Andrews, St. Pauls Manager; Katelin Gandee, Pembroke Manager; Tia Jones, Rowland Manager; Cynthia Lester, Maxton Manager; Katelyn Martens, Fairmont Manager; Jim Nance, Red Springs Manager; Asia Carter, Outreach Specialist; Kristy Hammonds, Youth Services Specialist; Caroline Lloyd, Outreach Specialist; Lolita McMillan, AV Specialist; Amanda Mili, Technical Services Specialist; Tammy McGee, Operations Specialist; Carmela Williams, Senior Administrative Associate; Hugh Alderson, Youth Services Librarian; Patrick Parker, Adult Services Librarian, and Kelly Mecifi, Technical Services Librarian.

I’d also like to say a special thanks to two contractors who keep our facilities and technology running throughout the year: James Shipman, Custodian; and Taylor Fountain, IT Administrator.

Our library is governed by a Board of Trustees who volunteer their time to make sure the library has all it needs to operate smoothly.

We greatly appreciate their contributions to our staff and community. Please help me thank our Trustees: Bruce Huggins, Board Chair; Dr. Vanna Skipper, Vice President; Sarah Griffin-Greene, Treasurer; Jennifer Whitley, Secretary; Dr. James Bass; Cassandra Bell; Erin Hunt; Carnetta McDouglad; Mary McNeill; Melvin Morris; Cheryl Powell; Jimmy Taylor; and our County Liaison Commissioner Pauline Campbell.

Giving back to the community is very important to our staff.

For the last few weeks, we’ve been running a holiday card and sock drive at all seven locations.

The holiday cards will be distributed to local rest homes to bring cheer to residents.

This Dewey Delivery project has been a favorite over the years. If you’d like to participate, please sign your cards, but leave them unaddressed and unsealed.

The sock drive is a new outreach effort to help local people stay warm during the cold weather. New socks of any size are accepted and will be distributed to local shelters and organizations who serve people in need.

Cards and socks may be dropped off at all library locations in Lumberton, Pembroke, St. Pauls, Maxton, Fairmont, Red Springs, and Rowland during regular business hours.

The deadline to drop off supplies is Dec. 6. Thank you to all who support these outreach programs.

December brings many opportunities to visit your library for programs.

Storytimes will be in Lumberton on Tuesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m. through Dec. 19.

Storytimes will be in Pembroke on Dec. 5 and 19 at 4:30 p.m.; Rowland on Dec. 8 at 10:30 a.m.; Maxton on Dec. 12 at 4:30 p.m.; St. Pauls on Dec. 13 at 10:30 a.m.; and Red Springs on Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m.

Family Movie Night will be in Lumberton at the Osterneck Auditorium on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m. and Pembroke on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. Pembroke will host Lego Club each Thursday on Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 5 p.m.

Lumberton will host an ecoExplore program on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. A very special visitor (shhhh… it’s SANTA!) will be in Lumberton on Friday, Dec. 15 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Make sure to stop by and make your holiday wish.

The holidays also bring times to celebrate with family and friends.

Our holiday closures are as follows: All libraries closing at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18 for Staff Appreciation Night; Dec. 22-26 for Christmas; and Jan. 1 for New Years Day.

We wish you all a wonderful holiday season.

Katie Fountain is the director of Robeson County Public Library. Reach her by email at kfountain@robesoncountylibrary.org .