North Carolina History

Jan. 1: Parker Robbins, U.S. Colored Troops Officer, Lawmaker and Inventor: On Jan. 1, 1864, Parker Robbins of Bertie County, a free person of color of mixed African and Native American descent, enlisted in the 2nd United State Colored Cavalry Regiment at Fort Monroe, Va. Federal military authorities in eastern North Carolina began actively recruiting and enlisting African Americans for the United States Colored Troops in 1863, eventually establishing one artillery and three infantry regiments. Those wishing to join a mounted unit had to travel to Virginia to join. Robbins and his younger brother both did just that.

With few exceptions, Blacks men were not allowed to hold commissioned ranks as officers, and the highest rank available was that of sergeant major. Robbins was promoted from private to sergeant major 10 days after his enlistment. He saw combat in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. After the war, he returned to Bertie County, where he was chosen as a delegate to the 1868 constitutional convention and served two terms as a state representative.

Robbins then moved to Duplin County. He went on to own a steamboat, sawmill and cotton gin, and secure several patents. He received a pension for his service and was active in local Union veterans’ affairs until his death in 1917.

Jan. 2: First Woman Takes Oath as Chief Justice of N.C. Supreme Court: On Jan. 2, 1975, Susie Sharp took the oath of office as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina.

Governor Kerr Scott had appointed Sharp a Superior Court judge 26 years earlier, in 1949, making her the first female judge in state history. As she rode the circuit she encountered the usual challenges, but experienced some unexpected ones, too. In Morganton, the judge’s bathroom had only a sink and a urinal. In another instance, an attorney in one of her trials once began his summation, “Gentlemen of the jury, the presence of sweet womanhood in this courtroom today rarefies the atmosphere.”

Governor Terry Sanford appointed Sharp to the state’s high bench in 1962, and she was elected by the people that fall. Twelve years later, she received 74 percent of the vote to become the first woman Chief Justice in the nation to be popularly elected.

The petite jurist, who served until 1979, was a native of Rocky Mount but lived most of her life in Reidsville. She was at once progressive, an advocate for judicial reform and for humane prison conditions, but also deeply conservative, passionately arguing against the Equal Rights Amendment. Time magazine named Sharp one of twelve “women of the year” in 1975.

Jan. 3: “Old Bill” Williams and the Old West: On January 3, 1787, frontiersman William Sherley Williams was born in what’s now Polk County.

Williams moved to the frontier town of St. Louis with his family in the 1790s and began his career as an itinerant Baptist preacher at age 17. Several years later he radically changed the course of his life and become an explorer, trapper, scout, and guide.

“Old Bill,” as he is commonly known, began his life as an adventurer by living among the Osage Indians for more than two decades, adopting their language and customs, marrying a member of the tribe, and learning to be a master fur trapper.

During the War of 1812, Williams served as an official interpreter for the U.S. government, and, after the war’s conclusion, helped broker a treaty between the Osage and the federal government.

Williams is perhaps best known for scouting and surveying the far western frontier and Santa Fe Trail and for his role in the ill-fated Fremont expedition. Williams was blamed for the tragedy of the ended expedition when 11 men died in a mountain snowstorm from exposure and starvation.

In 1849, Williams was killed by Ute warriors while trying to recover some of the equipment lost on the expedition.

In addition to his talents as a trader, negotiator, and scout, the larger-than-life Williams became known for his fearlessness, fighting, and drinking. The Arizona town of Williams and Bill Williams Mountain was named for “Old Bill.”

Jan. 4: Modern-Day Conjoined Twins in Charlotte: On Jan. 4, 1969, conjoined twins Daisy and Violet Hilton were found dead in their home in Charlotte. The 60-year-old women most likely died of complications of the Hong Kong flu.

Born in Brighton, England in 1908, the twins were unofficially adopted by their biological mother’s midwife, Mary Hilton, when the mother rejected the children. From the time that they were infants, they were exhibited by Hilton and her daughter. Soon Hilton’s son-in-law, Myer Myers, became their agent and exhibited them in the United States. They were kept in insolation when not being exhibited on midways across the country.

By 1931, the sisters had enough and sued for independence and damages. They won a settlement of $100,000, a fraction of what they had earned. They performed in vaudeville productions and, in 1932, they appeared in the film Freaks. They published their autobiography The Lives and Loves of the Hilton Sisters in 1942. After World War II, the popularity of sideshows diminished, and they toured drive-in theaters in support of the film Chained for Life in which they acted in 1950. Their manager abandoned them in Charlotte, where they settled and worked as produce clerks in a local grocery store.

Nation and World History

Jan. 1: Abraham Lincoln issues the Emancipation Proclamation. On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring that slaves in rebel states shall be “forever free.”

Jan. 1: Duke beaten in relocated Rose Bowl. In 1942, the Rose Bowl was played in Durham, North Carolina, instead of Pasadena, California because of security concerns in the wake of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor; in it, Oregon State defeated Duke, 20-16.

Jan. 2: John F. Kennedy launches bid for presidency. On Jan. 2, 1960, Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts launched his successful bid for the presidency.

Jan. 3: Alaska becomes the 49th state. On Jan. 3, 1959, Alaska became the 49th state as President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation.

Jan. 3: Bobby Frank to stand trial. In 2002, a judge in Alabama ruled that former Ku Klux Klansman Bobby Frank Cherry was mentally competent to stand trial on murder charges in the 1963 Birmingham church bombing that killed four black girls. (Cherry was later convicted, and served a life sentence until his death in November 2004.)

Jan.4: Nancy Pelosi becomes first female speaker of the House. On Jan. 4, 2007, Nancy Pelosi was elected the first female speaker of the House as Democrats took control of Congress.

Jan. 5: Sonny Bona fatal ski accident. 1998, Sonny Bono, the 1960s pop star-turned-politician, was killed when he struck a tree while skiing at the Heavenly Ski Resort on the Nevada-California state line; he was 62.

Jan. 5: Putin stands down in Ukraine. In 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his armed forces to observe a unilateral 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine for the Orthodox Christmas holiday, the first such sweeping truce move in the nearly 11-month-old war.

This Week In History is compiled by Executive Editor David Kennard from Robesonian archives, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and the Associated Press.