Motown, International Symphony and of course … “Stomp”

“Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson”

Charl Brown, the actor who received a Tony Award nomination for his portrayal of Smokey Robinson in Broadway’s “Motown: The Musical,” is performing “Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson” at the Givens Performing Arts Center at UNC Pembroke.

The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Tickets range from $19 to $29 for adults and $10 for children.

As the story goes, Smokey Robinson, a founder of Motown and one of the producers of “Motown: The Musical,” went backstage on opening night to look for Charl Brown, the handsome young actor who portrayed him in the show. When he found Charl backstage, he came up to him, smiled and said, “Hello, Me!”

This delightful story inspired a spectacular show celebrating the life, music and career of acclaimed singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson, once pronounced by Bob Dylan as America’s “greatest living poet.” Smokey Robinson’s career spans over four decades of hits. He has received numerous awards, including the Grammy Living Legend Award, NARAS Lifetime Achievement Award, Honorary Doctorate (Howard University), Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts Award from the President of the United States. He has also been inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame.

The show includes Smokey’s biggest hits, including “Shop Around,” “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “My Girl,” “I Second That Emotion” and “Tracks of My Tears.” Also included are songs from Brown’s Broadway history, including songs from “Hair,” “Jersey Boys,” “Pippin,” “Sister Act,” “The Wiz” and a medley of Smokey’s iconic songs, “Tears of a Clown” and “Being With You.”

Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra of Bulgaria

Givens Performing Arts Center, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m.

the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra of Bulgaria will perform in Pembroke on Jan. 31

Founded in 1892 as Guards Symphony Orchestra, in 1938, after fusion with the Academic Symphony Orchestra, transformed into Royal Military Symphony Orchestra, after 1945 the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra became the national orchestra of Bulgaria and has long established itself as one of the leading cultural institutions, representative of the overall contemporary musical culture of the country. The repertoire of the Sofia Philharmonic comprises works from the entire historically available range of music – from classical to contemporary opuses, including premiere performances of numerous works by Bulgarian composers. The orchestra has garnered substantial recognition all over the world, garnering many prestigious accolades, including: “Musician of the Year,” “Golden Lyre,” “Golden Stave,” “Golden Quill,”“Crystal Lyre,” the Honorary Sign of Sofia, the Honorary Sign of the President of Bulgaria. From 2017, the general director of the Sofia Philharmonic is maestro Nayden Todorov.

STOMP returns to UNCP for one night only.

Givens Performing Arts Center, Feb. 5 7:30 p.m.



STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique — an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments — matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps — to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show. As the Boston Globe says, “If you haven’t seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!” STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

