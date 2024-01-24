LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will hold auditions for its annual “My Time to Shine Talent Competition” on Feb. 9.

Those interested in auditioning can find all audition information, forms and materials at the theater’s web site at www.carolinaciviccenter.com.

The theater is located at 315 N. Chestnut St.

My Time to Shine auditions:

The theater’s 10th annual, hugely popular –and very competitive- talent competition includes all categories of talent from singing and dancing to instrumentalist.

Auditions will be held to determine who gets to showcase on the stage, with mjore than $3,000 in cash prizes going to the top contestants.

New this is year is the “My Time to Shine KIDS!” competition. The theater is adding an additional show for any talented individuals under the age of 16. Both shows will be 1-7 p.m. on March 30.

Auditions are 6 p.m. Feb. 9 and 11 a.m. Feb. 10.

Applications for the competition and the non-refundable $20 registration fee form must be submitted by 6 p.m. Feb. 2. Auditions are mandatory to compete, and incomplete applications will not be accepted.

Talent competition applications can be downloaded from the theater’s web site at www.carolinaciviccenter.com and emailed to [email protected] printed and dropped off or mailed to Carolina Civic Center, 315 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton, NC 28358. Applications also may be picked up at the theater (3rd Street door) weekdays between 1-5:30 p.m. For mor information, contact Jonathan Brewington at 910-738-4339, ext. 2, or email him at [email protected].