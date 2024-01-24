UNC PEMBROKE SEEKS TEDx SPEAKERS: UNC Pembroke is seeking speakers for its 2024 TEDx event. The event, “The Next Chapter in Life,” will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 20 in the Upchurch Auditorium at Thomas Hall. The deadline for applications is Jan. 31. Talks must not exceed 15 minutes and should follow the theme of “The Next Chapter in Life.” Organizers hope to capitalize on the success of the university’s first-ever TEDx event in 2023, featuring six faculty and staff speakers and four professional speakers who traveled from as far away as Portugal, California and Arizona. TEDxUNC Pembroke is an independently organized conference run by undergraduates Tarila Iduma and Auley Abudayya and UNCP alumni Rodney Smith and Gordon Byrd. TEDx events provide a platform for sharing ideas worth spreading on a smaller scale and strive to re-create the unique experience found at TED. For more information, contact [email protected]. STOMP: The international sensation, STOMP, is coming to the Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke at 7:30 p.m.on Feb. 5. Tickets range from $35 to $45 for adults and $18 for children. STOMP uses everything but conventional percussion instruments––dustbins, suitcases, radiator hoses, boots and hub caps––to fill the stage with a compelling and unique act that is often imitated but never duplicated.Other performances coming to GPAC include The String Queens on Feb. 28 and Brass Transit, a tribute to the music of the band Chicago, on March 21. For information about tickets and the full season lineup, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361. KING PARADE: Lumberton’s Martin Luther King Day Parade will start at noon Jan. 27 beginning at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School at 1520 MLK. Jr Dr. in Lumberton, NC 28358

AUDITiONS: Auditions for The Little Mermaid will take place at the Carolina Civic Center 315 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 27. Potential Mandatory Callbacks are 6 p,m. Jan. 31. The performance dates are June 5-9.;

PERFORMANCE: “Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes” featuring Jason Petty will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Carolina Civic Center 315 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

JURIED ART SHOW RECEPTION & EXHIBITION: The Juried Robeson County Artist Exhibition runs through Jan. 29 at the Osterneck Auditorium in Historic Downtown Lumberton. The Lumberton Show is the prerequisite for inclusion in the major Robeson County Artist Exhibition opening March 24 at the Contemporary Art Museum (CAM) in Raleigh. An additional time the exhibition will be open at the Osterneck Auditorium is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 25. Viewing the exhibition is free to the public.

COUCH TO 5K: Are you looking to start your running journey? Want to meet with like minded people? Trying to set a new goal for 2024? Join the Robeson Road Runners to prepare for the Rumba on the Lumber 2024. The group uses the free training app, C25K, to guide runners on their 5K journey.Meet weekly at 8 a.m. on Saturday mornings at Luther Britt Park.

SOFIA PHILHARMONIC: The Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra is the national orchestra of Bulgaria and has long established itself as one of the leading cultural institutions, representative of the overall contemporary musical culture of the country. Tickets for he 7 p.m. Jan. 31 performance are available through the GPAC website and at the GPAC Box Office.

“A FATAL VALENTINE:” Are you searching for something special for Valentines, something with romance, fun and excitement? “A Fatal Valentine” at Purple Door Productions and Artist Village invite everyone to celebrate Valentine’s week, Feb. 13-14, for a night of killer fun with your favorite romance novelists. The “Booktok Society Awards Fundraiser” show will honor the best romance novelists of the past year with the finalists vying for the coveted LoveKnot Award. This will be a thrilling evening with celebrity guests, but with this year’s grand prize of $100,000, emotions are sure to become intense and that could lead to……murder! Treat your Valentine or best friends to a unique event including a romantic 3-course dinner with decadent desserts, while trying to solve this hysterically funny mystery where the entire cast are suspects. Tickets are available now for this fundraising event at: https://purpledoorproductions.ludus.com/200447908 or at the Purple Door Productions Facebook page, scan the QR code to be directed to the ticketing site. Prices are: $40/Person, $70/Couple and $200/Table (6 people). All donations are tax deductible. For table reservations, call the theater at 910-224-4000. There will be added treats, entertainment, and door prizes on Valentine’s Night. Seating is limited for each evening. Follow Purple Door Productions and Artist Village on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for complete information, behind-the-scenes hilarity, and to meet all the suspects.

CHILDREN’S STORYTIME: Storytime in St. Pauls will take place 10:30-11:30 a.m. today and monthly on the fourth Wednesday of each month at the Annie H Mc Eachern Library, 223 W Broad St, St Pauls. Find more by sending email to [email protected].

CHILDREN’S STORYTIME: Storytime in Lumberton will take place 10:30-11 a.m. and Weekly on Fridays at the Robeson County Public Library at 101 N. Chestnut St, Lumberton. Find more at [email protected].

The lifsyles caklendar is compiled by Executive Editor David Kennard. Send your events by email to [email protected].