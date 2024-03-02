You have to have patience. Wildlife doesn’t meet you on your schedule. You have to remember to know where they are and then research their hours of activity. This is a picture I waited for. About 90 minutes. I knew she was fishing, but I also knew that I had to wait for the right moment to catch her with her prey.

A picture of our Western Meadowlark. Although the pictures of these birds are much better in color, at times you may want to do a black and white montage. Experiment with your blacks and whites, you may find a more striking picture. Also, do not be affected by the weather. Even in 60 mph gusts, this little guy sat on the wire and sang like a bird. Because that’s what they do.

Occasionally you will find things long after the picture was taken. Hidden treasures. This mule deer in Platte County came up a draw and I thought I was just getting a great picture. Only after I got it home did I realize the heart shape on his head. I then named him “Cupid.”

ELIZABETHTOWN – Hobbies. Many take them up during retirement or sometimes when circumstances close some windows of opportunity, but actually open doors to future passions. Some people paint or sketch or sculpt or write and some people just become aficionados at binging on Netflix.

When I decided to change my major from music and English to journalism and coaching, a puzzle piece was being added to my career that I couldn’t foresee at the time. Although my talents were in writing, journalism taught me another component that I was very fond of, and that was photography.

As a child my parents bought me a Kodak Brownie Hawkeye box camera. Each roll of film would enable you to take 12 black and white pictures. My grandfather was an avid sportsman and photographer who took pictures of his adventures from all over North America and I had some big shoes to fill.

I still have some of those pictures today. In college we used 35 mm cameras and had to develop our pictures in a darkroom. We’ve come a long way since then, and with every picture I take I fall more and more in love with the art of photography.

It’s one of the best venues I know for recording where you’ve been and what you’ve done. I have taken most likely somewhere in the neighborhood of a million pictures in my lifetime, and that is a big neighborhood. At first, I just took pictures for scrapbooks and for my own pleasure, but as I began to write stories for newspapers, magazines and even for the books I’ve published I wanted to add my photography to that. My new book, “Twilight Stories” will incorporate both my photography and my short prose.

I broke into shooting for National Geographic after I was given what I call a “photo op gift” which came in the form of over 100 eagles feeding on chicken carcasses in Iowa on a -24-degree day. It was most likely something I will never again see in my lifetime, but wow, what a shoot I had for two weeks.

To see the eagles, I shot during this time, you can visit the album entitled “my professional photography” under my Facebook photos. It was a day that was so cold that my camera batteries actually started to freeze along with most of my extremities.

Sometimes to get the best wildlife shots, you must remember that you won’t always have ideal conditions or perhaps I should say, “comfortable” conditions. There are those rare moments, but few and far between.

You have to have patience. Wildlife doesn’t meet you on your schedule. You have to remember to know where they are and then research their hours of activity. Finally, bring a sandwich, and wait for things to calm down from you walking into their backyard. If you wait for them, they will come!

Do some research on your cameras and keep yourself up on the latest and greatest camera tips and gadgets for your camera from wildlife photographers. Practice, practice, practice with your equipment. There is nothing more frustrating to get into the wild and have to do camera tutorials or bring the manual. Wildlife shots won’t wait for you.

The multi-shutter cameras are your best bet. The continuous shot freezes the action in sequence. This comes in handy especially in cases of telling a story and making a story board. As I was photographing a nesting pair of eagles and the eaglets, one of the best sequence shots I had was the mother preparing the food and then having the babies stick their beaks into the mouth of the mother eagle.

I shoot with the Cannon 80D which is great in low-light, has an anti-shake setting to help avoid blur and one of the great features I use all the time is switching to video. I can get top notch video and pictures from one camera.

For all of my wildlife, especially when I want to center in on the subject, I use a Tamron 600 mm lens. It limits as to doing panoramic landscape, but if you are going to shoot both, then I would suggest getting a lesser Cannon for the panoramic shots. You will see camera people shooting with two cameras because changing lenses in the middle of a shot can cause you to miss the shot altogether.

Animals are the best. They are curious, though skittish, so you have to be careful not to make any sudden movements or loud noises. Go into “slow-mo” mode and do not hurry. Sometimes the right shot takes a lot of patience… and moving your body and your camera an inch at a time.

Each animal is thinking something. The best shots are the ones where you can capture the emotion of your subject. To do this, don’t be afraid to zoom and focus on the eyes and head region. Let the animal’s emotion caption your picture.

Take a LOT of pictures. It’s best to have too many rather than too few. Some of my best shots are when I get the camera card to the computer and find out that I was a better photographer on some shots than I thought. Of course, it’s always good to trust your equipment, know your equipment and don’t be afraid to take your equipment where others won’t take it.

Two MUST investments for shooting wildlife are a good solid tripod that can handle the weight of your camera and big lens. Also, a tripod that moves easily swinging left to right and up and down. I use a heavy duty Manfrotto tripod that can handle the weight of my camera, but one that can also withstand the winds of Wyoming.

If you are shooting any type of bird photography, a great add on to the camera and tripod is a Gimbal which is a free-arm swing that lets you track your subjects easily and effortlessly. It mounts easily to the tripod and lets you capture action photos in the sky with ease.

According to the banggood BLOG, “A gimbal can be described as a pivoted point that allows you to rotate an object along a single axis. You can capture incredible images from various angles by shooting with a gimbal. It is mostly used while making videos but can also help in capturing amazing still photos.”

If you are an amateur or professional, you must have a system to organize and date your pictures. Many things can get lost in the archival shuffle. If you are professional or amateur, it is nice to be able to add a watermark to your photos so they cannot be stolen or used without your permission. Personally, I use a program called “Photopolish” where the logo was designed for me and I have software to load and add watermarks in bulk.

Bottom line. Have fun. Let it be your passion and record for future generations what your eyes have seen. To see all my wildlife photography, friend me on Facebook and peruse my photo albums under my photos. https://www.facebook.com/Markraymonddelap

You can reach Mark DeLap at [email protected] .