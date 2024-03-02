LUMBERTON — It’s almost Spring at Robeson County Public Library! As the old saying goes: March comes in like a lion!

There are new books and DVDs available at all of our branches.

Lumberton also has a new selection of Playaways (self-contained audiobooks) to tempt you.

Robeson County Public Library honors women, past and present, in celebration of Women’s History Month in March.

Stop by a branch and peruse the displays they exhibit. Celebrate by reading biographies, non-fiction and novels, highlighting contributions made by women.

Mark your calendars for March 21, Ginger King is the next author as part of our Visiting Author Series.

King will be in Lumberton 6:30-8 p.m. on that Thursday.

King will talk about her cookbook “Carolina Wine Country Cooking.”

The event is in the Osterneck Auditorium (across the street from the library). It’s free, open to the public. snacks will be provided. Please join us. This series is sponsored by the Friends of the Robeson County Public Library.

Planning for Summer Reading is underway as I type this. This years’ theme is “Adventure Begins at Your Library.” I’m sure we will have a swashbuckling time starting in June.

There will be both youth and adult programs, reading challenges, and, as always, fun and prizes galore. Stay tuned for more information as we get closer to Summer.

As our library genealogy contact, I am very excited to promote our acceptance last fall into FamilySearch’s Affiliate Library Program.

FamilySearch is a nonprofit organization and website offering genealogical records, education and software.

Affiliate Libraries have access to FamilySearch’s digital genealogical collections that are otherwise accessible only through a FamilySearch Center.

Our patrons will be able to search, and view, more than 400 million EXTRA images of records, books, maps, documents, etc.

Access is available inside our Lumberton Branch. Through our library’s Wi-Fi, you can use any device inside the library, be it your own laptop, tablet, phone, etc., or use the public computer available in the Hoyland Livermore Jennings Genealogy & Local History Room.

It’s free to use with your free FamilySearch account.

Come to Lumberton and give it a try. It’s easy and seamless.

Fairmont Branch

It’s getting close to introducing our new Fairmont Branch building.

The old Fairmont post office, just across the street, has been renovated and the move-in date is fast approaching. We are all very excited for the town and patrons of Fairmont.

1000 Books

The RCPL continues to participate in the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” early literacy program that encourages families to read together at home.

Any child from newborn to age 5, who has not started Kindergarten,is welcome to participate. Register your child/children from our website using ReadSquared, or at any of our branches. Check with our website for more details: www.robesoncountylibrary.org .

Storytimes

Don’t forget our storytimes at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday in Lumberton.

March dates and times for our branches are as follows: 4:30 p.m. March 5 and 19 in Pembroke; 10:30 a.m. March 8 in Rowland; 4:30 p.m. on March 12 in Maxton; 10:30 a.m. March 13 and 27 in St. Pauls; 10:30 a.m. March 15 in Red Springs; and 4:30 p.m. on March 26 in Fairmont.

Kelly Mecifi is the Technical Services Librarian at the Robeson County Public Library.