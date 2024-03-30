LUMBERTON — April is Stress Awareness/Health month. What better way to relieve stress and treat yourself than getting your family/friends together for an evening of pure fun.

“Steel Magnolias,” the hit movie starring Dolly Parton, Sally Fields and a young unknown Julia Roberts, is brought to life by a group of brilliant local actresses celebrating the joy, strength, compassion and humor of southern women.

Performances will be at 215 E. 4th St., the PDP Studio Theatre, downtown Lumberton, April 19-21st and 25-27th.

The evening show starts at 7:30 p.m. and matinees on April 20-21, 26-27th at 3 p.m.

To add to the fun, there will be special events for each performance focusing on stress relief and self-care: Mary Kay parties, beauty tips/demos, Bath and Body Works facial/body products, hair care demos and fashion shows from Glam Bliss of vacation/cruise attire. Check and like the event on PDP’s Facebook to see full list of events for each performance.

SHELBY’S BARBIE PARTY; to honor Shelby’s love of all things pink, Steel Magnolias finale, April 27, will be a “Barbie Party” with a fashion show, demonstrations, door prizes, entertainment and “Barbie” designed desserts and drinks.

Come dressed in your favorite pink Barbie fashion and/or bring your favorite Barbie and receive a Barbie swag bag of facial/body treats.

All Kens are included and invited. Reservations for this fun event will be limited, get your tickets early for your seats at the Barbie Party grand finale event.

Steel Magnolias’ Spring Stress Less event tickets now available online at https://purpledoorproductions.ludus.com/200452485 or scan the attached QR code here to be taken directly to the ticketing site. Use the event link on the Purple Door Productions Facebook page. Call 910-224-4000 for more information.

Follow Purple Door Productions on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for complete information, behind-the-scenes hilarity, and list of all events.