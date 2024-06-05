PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Ash​. Ash is very sweet and friendly, but a little shy at first meeting. He may be best as an only pet, unless adopted with his sister Cinder. When Ash was found his leg seemed to have been broken but healed, so he has a slight limp but that doesn’t bother him. He might do well with cats if properly introduced. He does well on a leash, but can become overwhelmed and nervous easily. Ash is a large unknown mix breed with a brown/black brindle coat. He has been neutered. He is heartworm negative and is up to date on all his vaccines. His fee is ​$50. You can visit Ash at the Robeson County Humane Society & Friends for Life Shelter, 3180 W. 5th St. in ​Lumberton. Reach the shelter by phone at 910-738-8282.