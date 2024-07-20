Audition dates set for region’s most beloved holiday event

Auditions for the “Robeson County Christmas Show” begin in August.

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will conduct auditions for its Thirteenth Annual “Robeson County Christmas Show” original production. Directed by the theater’s resident artist, Kendrix Singletary, the show is a heart-warming, holiday musical revue for the entire family. The show features a talented regional cast of singers and dancers, including a youth ensemble, the “Civettes,” and featured vocalists. The show has become one of the most popular Christmas events in the region, and has been featured on UNC-TV’s “Carolina Weekend.”

For these auditions, the theater is seeking the following:

-Seven female dancers (for its newest addition, The Civettes).

-Eight children who are mature, effervescent, spirited and can dance, sing and take direction well.

Auditions dates and times:

Youth Ensemble Only: 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Civettes Only: Noon on Aug. 10.

Potential Callbacks: 3 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Children should come prepared to sing a Christmas song that demonstrates their vocal ability. YouTube/karaoke tracks are preferred. Phones may be used for music if you have the proper adapters to plug in. A cappella isn’t accepted.

The Civettes should come prepared and dressed to learn a dance combination.

The Civettes will receive a cash stipend for their participation after the show.

Audition will take place at 315 N. Chestnut St. in downtown Lumberton.

Rehearsals will begin in September, with show dates Dec. 6-8 and 13-15.

School shows will be Nov. 25 and 26.

For additional information, contact the stage manager, Jonathan, at 910-738-4339 or send email to [email protected].