Meet Jenny: Jenny is a female pit mix puppy available for adoption or rescue. She has had three rounds of puppy shots and is looking for her perfect new forever home. Her adoption fee is $30. Contact the Robeson County Aheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services, 255 Landfill Road, Saint Pauls, 910-827-0397, www.facebook.com/RobesonCountyAnimalProtectiveServices.