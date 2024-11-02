The lot has been cleared in preparation for construction of an addition to Lumberton’s Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater.

A floor plan of the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater helps understand how the new addition will be used.

This simulation shows what the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater will look like when construction is complete in 2025.

LUMBERTON — Construction is now underway for a new addition to the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton. The project is expected to be completed summer 2025.

“Our downtown revitalization is moving in the right direction,” said Dencie Lambdin, Main Street Lumberton Advisory Board chair. “Main Street Lumberton is thrilled to see the Annex going up. Having this event center downtown can be the catalyst for additional growth and development. We are right on track for a new era in our community.”

The new annex is approximately 8,200 square feet and will be located on the existing theater’s south side (formerly a City of Lumberton public parking lot), with a pass through into the existing historic lobby.

It will expand the theater’s capacity and amenities, while also expanding its programming offerings to include pre- and post-show receptions, dinner theater and other special events. It also will be available for rental events such as weddings, corporate special events, and regional meetings and conferences.

The facility will have a capacity in its event space of 260 people seated at tables, 390 with chairs, and 450 standing, while the new lobby will hold an additional 350 people standing.

“We are very excited about the Civic Center expansion,” said Gidget Vickers, owner of 219 Elm in Downtown Lumberton. “As a small business owner downtown this expansion will hopefully contribute to ongoing efforts to revitalize the downtown area as a Main Street America Town and bring more visitors to our unique shopping experience at 219 ELM.”

The annex also will contain concession, bar and ticketing counters, a bridal suite and changing room, catering kitchen and additional bathrooms and storage areas.

With its existing 450-seat auditorium, dressing rooms and offices, the expanded facility’s total size will be 30,000 square feet.

The theater previously underwent a major $2 million renovation and upgrade in 2008 that restored it to full functionality after years of structural decline.

Originally opened in 1928 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it currently attracts approximately 15,000 visitors per year to downtown Lumberton through its busy schedule of original and touring programming, receptions, rehearsals, special events and rentals.

Architect for the project is Maurer Architecture, of Raleigh, and the project’s general contractor is DCS Commercial Construction based in Monroe.

Cost of the project is $3.2 million.

“This project is the result of five years of planning and will allow the theater to build on its success and continue drawing people to downtown Lumberton,” said Carolina Civic Center Foundation executive director Richard Sceiford. “We are very excited about what the future holds for our visitors and existing patrons.”