PEMBROKE — The fall 2024 senior capstone exhibition ‘Essence of Nature’ is on display at the AD Gallery at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke..

The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 3. It will feature artwork from student artists Kailey Hamet, Deanna Johnson, Katarina Lee, Taylor Oldham, Ireland Rhoads and Summer Tracy.

Nature plays a large part in our world and how we understand the things around us. Essence of Nature captures how the artist perceives and incorporates nature into their work.

The student exhibitors use various mediums. Hamet explores the use of texture, color and symbolization to represent herself through an aspect of nature, and Johnson sees how nature plays a big part in everyday life; she uses the term Mother Nature to show female rage and show it through nature.

Lee’s artwork is focused on the meaning and symbolization behind her art pieces. Oldham’s collection of art intertwines themes of nature and humanity; each piece tries to give the viewer a visual feeling of anxiety and loneliness. Rhoads’ artwork explores environments as a depiction of nature and herself. Tracy’s collection intertwines human figures and botanical imagery to delve into identity, growth, and healing themes.

The AD Gallery is in Locklear Hall. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.