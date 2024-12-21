PET OF THE WEEK

Groot is a young, male great Pyrenees and golden retriever mix with lots of love to give. He is affectionate, curious, friendly, gentle, loyal and protective. Groot is a great listener and is always eager to be your loyal companion. Groot is neutered, up to date on vaccines, microchipped and is heartworm negative. He is also potty trained. His previous owner is moving and cannot take Groot with her. Groot is an all-around great companion and is extremely people-oriented. Groot enjoys lounging on the couch and taking walks around the neighborhood. He’s a very smart boy who is always eager to learn new tricks, and he already knows how to sit. If you’re looking for a sweet and gentle pup to add to your family, look no further than Groot. He can’t wait to meet you and shower you with love and affection. Fore more information on adopting this big puppy, contact Petfinder’s Making A Difference Rescue in Raeford at (910) 526-9619.