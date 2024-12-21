Here in the Kennard home we have a few rules about Christmas music. So, in the spirit of Christmas list making, here is a quick list related to Christmas music.

Rule No. 1. No Christmas music allowed before Dec. 3 (my birthday) and no Christmas music allowed on the day after Christmas (my wife’s birthday).

Rule No. 2. Only traditional Christmas music is permitted while driving. You know, songs like Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas,” which by the way has been ranked as the most popular Christmas song.

Rule No. 2-A. Only these traditional Christmas songs — by “contemporary artists:”

Great: Any Christmas song by Amy Grant

Super: Any Christmas song by Anne Murray

Over the Top Awesome: Any Christmas song by John Denver

Rule No. 2-B: Non-traditional music from these “hard-to-find” tracks are also encouraged:

The Ventures 1965 The Ventures Christmas Album.

Jingle Bells (Surfin’ Rock Version) by The Wave Benders

Rule No. 3. No bad Christmas songs allowed. And I’m not talking about Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe” or Bon Jovi’s “Back Door Santa.” I’m talking about the truly dreadful tunes, those that I almost hate to list within this list.

Bad: “Dominick the Donkey” by Lou Monte. Selected lyrics: “Hee-haw! Hee-haw!”

Horrible: “All I Want For Christmas” by Kurt Swinghammer. Selected lyrics: “I sat in the big red lap of the beard one…”

This will give you nightmares: “The Cat Carol (Original Mix)” by Meryn Cadell. Selected lyrics: “They found the cat laying there in the snow…”

Rule No. 4. Not music related, but here are three Christmas movies we watch almost every year.

“Die Hard,” with Bruce Willis and The Late Alan Rickman. Selected quote: “Now I Have A Machine Gun Ho-Ho-Ho”

“Miracle on 34th Street” (the 1994 version starring Richard Attenborough). Selected quote: “I’m not just a whimsical figure who wears a charming suit and affects a jolly demeanor. I’m a symbol of the human ability to be able to suppress the selfish and hateful tendencies that rule the major part of our lives.”

“A Christmas Story” starring Peter Billingsley as Ralphie. “No, You’ll shoot your eye out.”

This is in no way a comprehensive list of our family’s oddities, and I’m sure you have some as well.

Merry Christmas

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.