The Christmas season is one that should be filled with cheer and peace. That is usually not the case because if you ask around… everyone is “busy.” We ironically invoke an awful lot of stress just to enjoy peace this time of year. Wouldn’t it be nice if we didn’t?

It’s all fun stuff — parties, parades, festivals, bazaars, and dinners — all the stuff we do to brighten the holidays and celebrate the season. But think about how much running around, shopping, and stressing that goes into doing it. All of that on top of already hectic lives.

I’m not saying that being busy is a bad thing. I like being busy. Busyness should lend itself to productivity. Nothing wrong with that. What I’m talking about is the glorification of being busy, a trap we should be mindful not to fall into.

“You staying busy?” It’s an innocuous question, but a presumptive one too. “Busy” is an easy, catch-all phrase and a common response to the “How are you?” question.

We wear the busy badge like a medal of honor, as if our perceived value increases with our ability to do more things in less time. Most times we wear it with a grimace and a furl of the brow, as if we’re all in a competition to see who can be the busiest.

This time of year, the days are shorter, and by the time it gets dark, we feel like we should have all the day’s affairs complete. There’s a bustle to do it all (and even more) in the short time we have. Add to that much longer lines, more chronically stressed-out people, and more dangerous traffic, and you have the recipe for burnout. And even though the busyness is worse this time of year, for some it’s just business (or busyness) as usual.

The glorification of busyness is an American thing. According to an article in Harvard Business Review, the percentage of employed Americans reporting that they “never had enough time” rose from 70% in 2011 to 80% in 2018. Data from the Pew Research Center suggests that more than half of Americans are trying to do two or more things at one time. About 60% said they sometimes felt too busy to enjoy life. A whopping 74% of parents surveyed said they felt overwhelmed compared with 55% of Americans without children.

Being busy for the sake of being busy only makes sense if what you are doing brings you happiness or makes you more productive. For some, being busy could mean being more active (and Americans today need more healthful activity).

Just to be clear, I am not advocating for laziness; rather, I’m suggesting that we take a close look at the inventory of things that contribute to our busyness and ask ourselves if it is all necessary. I know people who can’t sit still, so they engage in things to “stay busy,” only to complain later that they’re so busy they have no time for other things. To this, I say: prioritize.

If you are so busy that you’re overwhelmed, take a mental health break. It requires being aware enough to know that your busy schedule is an unhealthy lifestyle. Take a break — a few hours, a day, a mini vacation — just give yourself some relief.

Regardless of whether we are truly busy, just think that we’re busy, or we’re trying to stay busy, let’s just stop for a moment to realize that no one will remember you for how busy you were but instead the accomplishments you made for yourself and others. You’ll never win an award or get a certificate for being the most busy. They won’t even put it on your headstone should you die from your busy pursuits.

Your friends and family need you, not the busy lifestyle you’re perpetuating. So, at least for the last days of 2024 and the Christmas season, stop glorifying busy. Instead, truly enjoy the peace and tranquility that the holiday season promises.

James Bass is the director of the Givens Performing Arts Center. Reach him at james.bass@uncp.edu.