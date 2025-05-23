Home Features Lifestyle Pet Of The Week: Sammy FeaturesLifestyle Pet Of The Week: Sammy May 23, 2025 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint PET OF THE WEEK Sammy is a young adult male domestic short hair cat. Contact Robeson County SO Animal Protective Services at 910-865-2212 for more information about Sammy or any other adoptable animals. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Artist’s Choice Exhibition & Remembrance Poppy awards on display Pet of the Week Pet Of The Week View Comments Weather Lumberton clear sky enter location 82.4 ° F 82.4 ° 79.1 ° 28 % 3.8mph 0 % Fri 82 ° Sat 80 ° Sun 79 ° Mon 72 ° Tue 74 ° Editor's Picks Community moved by Robeson Community College Memorial Day Event Juvenile one of two arrested in Rice Road shooting near Lumberton Robeson County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating Maxton teen Maxton mother who used children in burglaries arrested Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting south of Lumberton Load more