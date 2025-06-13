Home Features Lifestyle FeaturesLifestyle June 13, 2025 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint PET OF THE WEEK Mary Ellen is a female adult hound mix available for adoption or rescue. She ius very social and would do well with other dogs. She is up to date on her vaccines and is ready to find a loving new forever home. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pet Of The Week: Sammy Artist’s Choice Exhibition & Remembrance Poppy awards on display Pet of the Week View Comments Weather Lumberton clear sky enter location 78.8 ° F 78.8 ° 78.8 ° 83 % 1mph 0 % Fri 84 ° Sat 84 ° Sun 88 ° Mon 92 ° Tue 92 ° Editor's Picks Woman, 60, killed while walking along Roberts Avenue in Lumberton Domestic dispute in Shannon leads to arrest in fatal shooting Lumbee author publishes debut novels Summa Slamma: Barrel racers compete in Lumberton Robeson County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of two officers; Rowdy, Whitmire Load more