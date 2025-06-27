PET OF THE WEEK

This sweet girl is a courtesy listing. Her family is moving and cannot take her. They have asked us to help find her a furever home. Cricket is very loving. She gets along well with other animals and children. Cricket is up to date on her age-appropriate vaccines, but she has not yet been spayed, but the rescue can help get that done with an approved application. She is crate trained and walks well on a leash. She loves to go on hikes with her family. She also knows her basic commands. For information on adopting this sweet girl contact Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of NC Inc., Lumberton at