Last chance to ride the Rails to Christmas is Saturday

December 13, 2019 robesonian Local Features 0
By: Staff report
Rails to Christmas, a holiday-themed train ride, will run Saturday from Red Spring to Parkton and back. The train is expected to depart every 30 minutes, if the weather cooperates.

RED SPRINGS — The young ones will have one more night to climb aboard the Rails to Christmas on Saturday in Red Springs.

Rails to Christmas will carry passengers through a course dotted with thousands of electric lights. The annual ride is organized by Red Springs and Northern Railroad Foundation, a group that works to preserve and promote an historic 13-mile line between Parkton and Red Springs.

An open-air rail car decked with lights will be departing the depot in downtown Red Springs every 30 minutes, from 6 to 9 p.m. Members of the foundation will be accepting canned food and other donations to help spread Christmas cheer to struggling families across Robeson County.

Rails to Christmas costs $10 to ride for adults, $5 for children ages 4 to 13 and admission is free for children 3 years old or younger.

Rides are cancelled in the event of rain.

For information, visit redspringsandnorthern.com or call 910-237-1836.

Rails to Christmas, a holiday-themed train ride, will run Saturday from Red Spring to Parkton and back. The train is expected to depart every 30 minutes, if the weather cooperates.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_10712862_911268622230059_3039438202743175238_n.jpgRails to Christmas, a holiday-themed train ride, will run Saturday from Red Spring to Parkton and back. The train is expected to depart every 30 minutes, if the weather cooperates.

Staff report