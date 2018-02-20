Man charged in murder

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man has been charged in connection to a shooting death that occurred in September.

Milot Petion Jr., 20, of 607 Sessoms St., is charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Robeson County jail without bond. He also was charged with probation violation and failure to appear and was placed under a $10,000 bond for failure to appear.

At the time of the shooting, two men were believed to have shot Copeland. Petion is the only suspect connected to shooting death, Capt. Terry Parker, of the Lumberton Police Department, said Tuesday.

On the evening of Sept. 30, Copeland, 49, ran up to a car parked at 75 Jerome St. and told its occupants he’d been shot, according to Parker. He then collapsed.

When officers arrived, they began CPR. Copeland was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Parker said police believe Copeland was shot near a large canal on Carolina Avenue, about a block away.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

