Maxton hires new town attorney

Jessica Scott Jessica Scott

MAXTON — The Maxton Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract for a new town attorney.

Jessica Scott, an associate with the Lumberton-based law firm Locklear, Jacobs, Hunt & Brooks, was praised by Town Manager Kate Bordeaux before the contract was approved.

“She’s premier. She’s the cream of the crop,” Bordeaux said.

Scott fills the position left by Nick Sojka, who assumed the role of general counsel for the Cumberland County Board of Education at the beginning of February.

Scott received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina in 1999 and received her law degree from the University of Wisconsin in 2002.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with Maxton,” Scott said. “I live just down the road. I’m excited about the public being here, being involved, thanking the town for the things they’ve done for them. It’s a warm feeling.”

Scott has 10 years of experience as an attorney.

“I want to provide good legal counsel to the board,” she said. “I want to fill in the gap when they need me.”

The board also began taking suggestions for individuals who might be interested in serving on the town’s Community Development Committee. Selections will be made when the commissioners meet in March.

The committee will oversee various economic development issues and will be instrumental in handling certain grants, Mayor Emmett Morton said. Candidates must be Maxton residents.

In other business, the board:

— Approved slight changes to the fee rates for use of the Maxton Resource and Community Center and Beacham Park. Some fee rates were increased and some decreased. Bordeaux told the commissioners that they have the power to waive those fees if requested.

— Listened to a presentation from David Richardson, executive director of the Lumber River Council of Governments, about services offered by the council. Richardson said the panel will be working with its members to prepare for the 2020 census, which carries long-term implications in areas such as finance.

“We want you to think of the COG as an extension of the town of Maxton,” Richardson said.

— Heard from Francine McLaurin, of St. Matthews AME Zion Church’s Health and Wellness Ministry, about the church’s upcoming events. She spoke about a health and wellness fair that will take place on May 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at a location yet to be chosen. The ministry also is hosting nutrition classes designed for senior citizens starting March 1 from 11 a.m. to noon at 604 S. Patterson St. in Maxton. McLaurin also discussed an open house for the community garden at 713 McCaskill Ave. on April 7.

— Heard a report from Bordeaux about the results of Metcon’s work on the city’s water project. She said the project finished under budget, and the city is petitioning the state to use the remaining money for other matters related to water and sewer systems.

— Heard from Ray Oxendine, of the Gilbert Patterson Memorial Library, who said the library’s board of directors has two openings to be filled.

Jessica Scott https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Jessica-Scott201822021564419-1.jpg Jessica Scott

By Brandon Tester Staff writer

Reach Brandon Tester at 910-816-1989 or btester@robesonian.com.

Reach Brandon Tester at 910-816-1989 or btester@robesonian.com.