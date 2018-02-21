Fairmont man wanted to online scam

Joshua Murphy Joshua Murphy Joshua Murphy Joshua Murphy

FAIRMONT — Police here are looking for a Fairmont man wanted for numerous charges of fraud related to an online scam.

Joshua Robert Murphy, 30, also is wanted by the state Probation and Parole for being an absconder from his probation, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Murphy, whose last known address was in Fairmont, also is wanted by numerous agencies around North Carolina for fraud.

Murphy faces charges involving the website Craigslist, where he offered tickets to sporting events and concerts for a set price, according to Edwards. The scam victims sent money either through money gram services or sent cash via direct mail. The victims did not receive the tickets, according to Edwards.

“The Fairmont Police Department has been contacted by agencies and victims not just across the state but across the country involving this suspect,” Edwards wrote in a statement.

Anyone with information about Murphy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-9766.

Joshua Murphy https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Joshua-Murphy_1.jpg Joshua Murphy Joshua Murphy https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Joshua-Murphy-BW_2.jpg Joshua Murphy