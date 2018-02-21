Reward offered in 2015 shooting at mall

LUMBERTON — Gov. Roy Cooper has announced a $5,000 reward from the state for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone connected to a 2015 shooting and attempted carjacking of a local woman.

Robie Hunt, 49, went to Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton on Dec. 2 to do some Christmas shopping. At about 6:55 p.m. that day Hunt was driving through an alleyway behind Drugs America when a gunman jumped out and attempted to stop Hunt for what appeared to be an attempted robbery and carjacking, said Erich Hackney, of the Robeson County District’s Attorney’s Office. Hunt accelerated in an attempt to get away and the gunman opened fire, striking the victim and her car several times.

Hackney said Hunt told him she is still traumatized, even two years later.

“It would help me in having some closure if the person was caught, not to mention the safety of the community,” she said through Hackney.

Despite suffering severe injuries, Hunt was able to make it to the mall for help.

“She was shot on the left side of her face and shoulder resulting in bone and ligament damage,” Hackney said. “She still has bullet fragments left inside her body as a result.”

Hunt recently had another surgery according to Hackney.

“They’ve installed hardware inside her body, and she continues to receive therapy,” he said.

Hunt said through Hackney, “I would like to thank specifically Jennifer White, of the Lumberton Police Department, and all authorities involved in the case.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective White at 910-671-3845 or Hackney at 910-734-0209. Callers can remain anonymous.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

