Edge files for third term in District 6; two file for Woods’ seat

LUMBERTON — Three people filed Wednesday for the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, including an incumbent and two challengers.

David Edge filed for a third term to the District 6 seat. Edge, a Republican, is sure to face Ronald G. Hammonds, who also filed as a Republican, in the May 8 primary. Ray Cox, a Democrat, also has filed for the District 6 seat.

Edge, 65, is the owner of Image Supply Inc. in Lumberton.

“I started the company from scratch at the age of 23,” Edge said.

The incumbent commissioner lives in Lumberton and has been married to his wife, Kathy, for 30 years. They have three children, David Edge II, Shane Lovin and Christy Musselwhite.

Edge is a Rotary Club member and a member of New Life Church. He has been a member of the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce “since I started the business,” Edge said.

He is a graduate of Cape Fear High School in Cumberland County. Edge has no college degree.

“I got my education from Hard Knocks University,” Edge said with a smile.

“I’m seeking re-election because I haven’t got someone I feel comfortable replacing me, someone with the conservative, sensible approach I have brought to the county,” said Edge. He has been one of the strongest opponents of the board’s effort to buy the Angel Exchange building at COMtech for possible use as a central office for the school system.

Faline Locklear Dial, a lifelong resident of the Prospect community, filed as a Democratic candidate for the District 4 seat on the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

Dial ran for the seat in 2014 and lost by two votes to Noah Woods, who has held the seat since 1990. Woods has not filed for what would be an eighth term. The filing period ends Wednesday at noon.

Dial is married to Patrick Dial and has two children. She is the owner of Speech N Progress, Inc., which is located in Pembroke and has 15 employees. Dial’s past leadership roles include being president of the Pembroke Chamber of Commerce, secretary of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Foundation Board, and a commissioner/secretary of the N.C. Commission of Indian Affairs.

She is a member of the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Visitors and is a secretary for the Pembroke Kiwanis Club.

Dial has received the Dr. Collie Coleman Spirit of Unity Award, which was presented by the Office of Regional Initiatives at UNCP, and the Beautification Award, presented by the Pembroke Area Chamber of Commerce.

Dial’s focus for the county includes expanding the Clean and Green program to keep the county roads clean, examining the county’s budget to ensure taxpayers’ money is being used wisely and to better support the Public Schools of Robeson County. She wants to support the municipalities of District 4, which include Pembroke and Red Springs, and to increase economic development.

Harbert Edwin “Eddie” Moore also filed Wednesday as a Democratic candidate for the District 4 seat.

Moore is a farmer and lifelong resident of Robeson County. He was raised in the Prospect community, the youngest of five children born to Luther Harbert Moore and Rosie Mae Locklear Moore. He married Tyra Sampson, of Pembroke, 29 years ago. They have four children, Karli, Lee, Belton and Lenora, all raised in the Moore home in the Wakulla community.

“After an abundance of prayers, thoughts and conversations, my family and I have decided I will become a candidate for District 4 county commissioner,” Moore wrote in his statement. “I truly believe Robeson County has the resources to build a brighter future. I am willing to work with the citizens of this county to create opportunities so that our children, your children and the generations to come may have opportunity right here at home. I am willing to be a decision-maker and think through complex situations.”