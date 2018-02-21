America loses its pastor

“I want us to get our eyes on Jesus this week,” evangelist Billy Graham urged in September 1996. “I want us to get our eyes on Jesus this week,” evangelist Billy Graham urged in September 1996. An article published in “The Robesonian” announces a three-day revival at the Missionary Alliance Church on May 29, 1940. An article published in “The Robesonian” announces a three-day revival at the Missionary Alliance Church on May 29, 1940. Pastor Jim Cashwell shakes hands with the Rev. Billie Graham’s during one of Graham’s crusades. “Even in his last years, Dr. Graham’s heart was for people to know Jesus as Savior,” Cashwell said. Pastor Jim Cashwell shakes hands with the Rev. Billie Graham’s during one of Graham’s crusades. “Even in his last years, Dr. Graham’s heart was for people to know Jesus as Savior,” Cashwell said.

LUMBERTON — The Rev. Billy Graham, known to some as “America’s Pastor,” touched lives in Robeson County during his ministry.

Graham, an American Christian evangelist and an ordained Southern Baptist minister, had suffered from cancer, pneumonia and other ailments and died at his home in Montreat at the age of 99.

Graham’s body was moved Wednesday from his home in Montreat to Asheville, where a funeral home is handling the arrangements, said Mark DeMoss, a spokesman for the DeMoss Group, a public relations firm. Graham’s body will be taken from Asheville to Charlotte on Saturday in a procession expected to take almost four hours and ending at the Billy Graham Library. He will lie in repose Monday and Tuesday in the Charlotte house where he grew up, which was moved from its original location to the grounds of the Graham library. A private funeral for Graham will be held on March 2 in a tent at the library site and he will be buried next to his wife there.

Historian Blake Tyner, an eighth generation Robeson County resident who has published three pictorial books about Robeson County’s history, said he grew up watching Graham with his great-grandparents.

“Robeson County has always had a large Baptist presence,” he said. “He has always been a Baptist icon, especially in North Carolina.”

Tyner came across an old article published in The Robesonian almost 77 years ago.

“The old article I put up today, I posted it a couple years ago. I post these type oddities,” he said.

Graham held a three-day revival a the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Lumberton in May 1940. The sermons the first two days were “Lost” and “God’s Great Judgment Day.” The last day of the revival was aimed at a younger demographic, and the sermon was “Beishazzar’s Feast.” Music was provided by Ponzi Pennington.

The building occupied by Christian Missionary Alliance Church was bought by the Robeson County Board of Elections and moved in 1973-74 to a new building at 301 Fayetteville Road, Tyner said. The church is still at the same location but under a new name, New Life Church.

Pastor Jim Cashwell, of Calvary Church in Charlotte, met Graham.

“It was my honor to meet with him (Graham) on several occasions. The first was as a high school senior,” said Cashwell, who grew up in Lumberton. “My second occasion to meet Dr. Graham was serving on the Billy Graham planning committee for the Charlotte Crusade in 1996.”

Cashwell said he sat right in front of Graham and was able to get an autograph in his Bible when he served as a page.

“I was overwhelmed by just his presence,” he said. “He signed it Billy Graham, then Philippians 1:6 ‘And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.’”

Cashwell met Graham one last time in the mid-90s.

“Even in his last years, Dr. Graham’s heart was for people to know Jesus as savior,” he said.

Mac Legerton, a United Church of Christ Robeson County minister, said he knew Graham’s son Franklin very well, but they never talked about his father. Their interactions were always in a social, recreational setting.

“I am the fourth generation from Montreat. The Grahams had a home there, and we have a family home there, too,” Legerton said. “I knew Franklin from the Montreat Club Program. He was a few years younger than me.”

Legerton said he received a letter from Franklin on Wednesday.

It reads, “Dear Friend,

“On behalf of my brother and sister and the entire Graham family, thank you for your outpouring of prayers and support following my father’s passing. We have been deeply touched by the honor and affection you have shown.

“Montreat always held a special place in my parents’ hearts. During their worldwide travels, they often remarked how Montreat was their special refuge in a busy, hectic world.

“Undoubtedly there will be an increase in traffic in Montreat over the next few days due to the media’s coverage of my father’s death. Please accept our apologies for this disruption.

“In the midst of our grief, my family is clinging to a deep joy — my father is now more alive than ever before. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish bu have everlasting life.” (John 3:16, NKJV). We pray that you, too will know this same hope and put your faith and trust in Jesus Christ.

“May God Bless you,

Sincerely, Franklin Graham, President Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.”

Legerton said he was raised listening to Graham and watching his revivals. He had great admiration for him.

“Billy Graham was a very unique evangelist in the United States in the 20th century because he was involved with religion and its impact on public affairs,” Legerton said. “He saw his role as more of a religious advocate rather than a political advocate. He was based on pastoring everyone from the poorest to richest to the most affluent, and elected officials, unlike most of the evangelists today.”

U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger, who District 9 includes all of Robeson,, reflected Wednesday on the life and impact of Graham, whom he met 1971.

“Billy Graham was a remarkably humble man, instantly recognizable around the world but fully aware that his success was not his own. Even in his final months, confined by the bonds of old age, his focus remained on telling others about the love of Jesus. While we mourn, I am convinced he very much looked forward to this day when he finally met his savior face to face,” the congressman wrote in a statement.

Graham built evangelicalism into a force that rivaled liberal Protestantism and Roman Catholicism in the U.S. His leadership summits and crusades in more than 185 countries and territories forged powerful global links among conservative Christians and threw a lifeline to believers in the communist bloc.

Graham reached multitudes around the globe through public appearances and his pioneering use of prime-time telecasts, network radio, daily newspaper columns, evangelistic films and satellite TV hookups.

By his final crusade in 2005 in New York City, he had preached in person to more than 210 million people worldwide.

He was a counselor to U.S. presidents of both parties, from Dwight Eisenhower to George W. Bush. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan gave him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor. When the Billy Graham Museum and Library was dedicated in 2007 in Charlotte, George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton attended.

“Rosalynn and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of The Reverend Billy Graham. Tirelessly spreading a message of fellowship and hope, he shaped the spiritual lives of tens of millions of people worldwide. Broad-minded, forgiving, and humble in his treatment of others, he exemplified the life of Jesus Christ by constantly reaching out for opportunities to serve. He had an enormous influence on my own spiritual life, and I was pleased to count Reverend Graham among my advisers and friends,” former President Carter wrote Wednesday in a statement sent to The Robesonian.

He was on the road for months at a time, leaving Ruth at their mountainside home in Montreat to raise their five children: Franklin, Virginia (“Gigi”), Anne, Ruth and Nelson (“Ned”).

Anne Graham Lotz said her mother was effectively “a single parent.” Ruth sometimes grew so lonely when Billy was traveling that she slept with his tweed jacket for comfort.

But, Ruth said, “I’d rather have a little of Bill than a lot of any other man.”

Ruth died in 2007 at age 87.

“I will miss her terribly,” Billy Graham said after his wife’s death, “and look forward even more to the day I can join her in heaven.”

Lotz said in a statement Wednesday that she remembers her father’s personal side, the man “who was always a farmer at heart. Who loved his dogs and his cat. Who followed the weather patterns almost as closely as he did world events. Who wore old blue jeans, comfortable sweaters, and a baseball cap. Who loved lukewarm coffee, sweet ice tea, one scoop of ice cream, and a plain hamburger from McDonald’s.”

Billy Graham once said, “When we reach the end of our earthly journey, we will have just begun.”

“Now, he is in the presence of the Lord. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated,” read a post on the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association website.

Annick Joseph staff writer

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.